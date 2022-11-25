ARCHBOLD — Archbold boys basketball fell short of winning their second-straight NWOAL title a season ago, and with leading scorer and special mention all-Ohio pick D.J. Newman playing baseball at Bowling Green State University this year, the Blue Streaks will need to figure out a way to replace his scoring to compete at the top of the conference.
Newman led the team in scoring at 13 points per game, shooting the ball at a 56% clip from the field and at a 36% clip from three. He also led the team in rebounds per game at 6.6 as well. They’ll also see Tyler Hurst (5.2 ppg), Brady Johns (3.8 ppg), Gavin Bailey (4.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Ashton Kammeyer (5.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg) depart from a five-man senior class.
Their second and third leading scorers will return though as 6-foot-1 senior guard Alex Roth (11.8 ppg, 2.4 apg, 2.5 apg, 36% 3P, 2nd team all-NWOAL) and 6-foot-2 junior guard Cade Brenner (8 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 48% 3P, HM all-NWOAL) will both return to man the guard spots for the Blue Streaks.
Jayden Seiler (5.5 ppg, 2 rpg, 34% 3P), a junior who stands at 6-foot-2, will likely man a forward position while Chase Miller (5-10, Jr., 1 ppg) and Sonny Phillips (5-9, So., 2.3 ppg) both will also return as the remaining returning letterwinners from a team that went 15-8, 5-2 NWOAL and fell in upset fashion to Genoa in sectional finals.
Not having a player returning that stands at over 6-foot-2 will of course be a concern for the Blue Streaks as will their inexperience with a large senior class departing and only one on the roster this season.
“Our inexperience is a concern this season,” said Archbold head coach Joe Frank, who enters his fifth season with a 77-21 record at the helm of the Blue Streaks. “Rebounding and a lack of size could also cause some problems as well.”
Their tallest player on the roster will be newcomer and 6-foot-3 sophomore Micah Nofziger. Because of this, rebounding will most likely become a rebound by committee situation. And the youth movement is also very evident in a roster that will sport six sophomores and seven juniors compared to just one senior.
Making up that sophomore class alongside returner Phillips and Nofziger will be Mason Bickel (5-11), Maden Valentine (6-1), Evan Wendt (5-10) and Broden Piercefield (6-0). Juniors Jerry Rodriguez (5-8), Josiah Gomez (5-8), Stephen Diller (6-1) and Asa Hudson (6-0) will make up the rest of the roster for the Blue Streaks.
“We will be replacing a lot of graduated seniors but there are lots of opportunities for younger guys to step up and fill roles,” Frank said. “We hope to make up for our lack of size by using our team quickness and being very aggressive.”
The Blue Streaks will begin their season at home in a non-league contest with league rival Wauseon on Saturday, Nov. 26. Other notable games include a Friday, Dec. 9 date at Ayersville, a home contest with Defiance on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and a home contest against Napoleon on Saturday, Feb. 11. Their league play will open on the road against Bryan on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.