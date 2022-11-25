WAUSEON — For the last nine years, Wauseon boys basketball has been one of the more consistent programs in the area. But coming into this season, uncertainty is high behind a group of young players who are eager to keep the winning tradition going strong.
In the eight seasons prior to last year, the Indians had won at least 17 games in every season. They didn’t make that mark a year ago, going 14-10 and earning a fourth place finish in the NWOAL at 4-3. Still, the team was able to make a small run in the postseason, as they were able to upset a fourth-seeded Van Wert squad with a 56-53 overtime win before falling to St. Marys and Ohio State commit Austin Parks 48-38 in a Division II district semifinal. It’s the second-straight time that Wauseon has fallen victim to the Roughriders in districts.
Leading the way in that cause was senior first-team all-NWOAL and all-District pick Jonas Tester who was a leader on the perimeter. Carson Burt and Matt Shaw also both depart as honorable mention all-NWOAL picks as does Krue Powers.
“We graduated a group of four seniors that made tremendous contributions both on and off the court,” said 15-year Wauseon head coach Chad Burt. “They will be difficult to replace.”
With those losses, the Indians see an exodus on the perimeter as outside of junior guard Tyson Rodriguez, who averaged 6.4 points per game as a sophomore and was an honorable mention all-NWOAL pick, the cupboard was generally left bare at that position with senior guards and wings Jude Armstrong (6-0, 3.3 ppg), JT Gleckler (6-5, 2 ppg), and Jack Leatherman (6-2, 1.9 ppg) all averaging just over seven points combined.
On the inside though, they’ll return Landon Hines, a 6-foot-5 senior post player who will give the Indians much-needed stability on the inside.
“Team ball handling will be a point of emphasis and a major concern,” Burt, who holds a 244-89 record as Wauseon head coach, said. “We will need to develop our perimeter skills to be successful offensively as we return very little scoring from last year.”
Hoping to add to that scoring will be six upperclassmen newcomers, all who are listed as wings. Ethan Borton’s (6-0) arrival makes it a five-person senior class while juniors Elijah McLeod (6-1), Trey Parsons (6-2), Logan Patterson (6-0), Braden Vajen (6-3) and Connor Keefer (6-1) will all also hope to make an impact.
“We have a group that is hard-working and eager to learn. They are excited to follow up on the success from previous years and have been competing hard in practice,” Burt said. “We have many new faces in new roles that are eager to compete and establish themselves at the varsity level. They are a coachable group that will continue to grow and develop as the season progresses.”
