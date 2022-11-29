KALIDA — Even with a sub-.500 regular season with new faces on the roster a year ago, Kalida continued its postseason consistency yet again with an overtime win over third-seeded Leipsic and a competitive district semifinal setback against Columbus Grove
In head coach Ryan Stechschulte’s seventh year at ‘The Palace,’ a core of five returning lettermen will be key to the Wildcats’ continued success this winter.
With six seniors overall and another three juniors adding to the fray, experience will be a point of strength for the ‘Cats to lean on. 6-3 senior Jaden Smith is part of that returning group of lettermen, along with honorable mention all-PCL pick Drew Fersch (5-11, Sr.), forwards Evan Stechschulte (6-3, Sr.) and Evan Warnecke (6-2, Sr.) and 5-11 senior guard EJ Miller.
Juniors Carson Remlinger and Aiden Killion will provide some size in the paint to defend the bucket at 6-4 and 6-1, respectively, for the Wildcats.
“This is a very unselfish group who does a great job of sharing the basketball,” said Ryan Stechschulte, who enters the season with a 164-85 career mark. “We will need to use our athleticism to create advantages on both ends of the floor.”
Senior Joel Horstman (5-11), junior Brady Fersch (6-2) and the sophomore trio of Jacob Siebeneck, Grant Fortman and Brady Smith will look to be contributors to this year’s varsity campaign while taking on larger roles.
“We will have to continue to work to be better shooters, stronger athletes and the best teammates we can be,” added Stechschulte. “Creating continuity with this group will be an emphasis for us early on.”
In a deep and competitive Putnam County League, each win is vital as the Wildcats finished 4-3 a season ago in league play. Kalida will draw Pandora-Gilboa, Leipsic and Ottoville all at home this season, a fact of note because those three teams finished tied for the PCL championship at 5-2, ahead of Columbus Grove and Kalida at 4-3.
Despite being a Division IV school, the Wildcats are far from shy in scheduling tough in the non-league slate. A season-opening trip to Division II Rossford will be an early challenge while Archbold and Lima Central Catholic will visit Kalida in December ahead of the final game of 2022 at Crestview on Dec. 27. GMC defending champion Wayne Trace will visit Kalida on Jan. 28 along with WBL powers Wapakoneta and Lima Shawnee in February.
“It’s going to be important for our team to get better every single day we touch the floor in order for us to be where we want at the end of the season,” added Stechschulte. “Getting some help off our bench to create much-needed depth will also be a key to our success. The PCL and Division IV in northwest Ohio will once again be full of very good teams. Our goal is to be one of those teams, a team capable of winning a league championship and making a deep tournament run.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.