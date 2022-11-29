HOLGATE — After an 8-14, 3-4 BBC record in their first season in the Buckeye Border Conference, Holgate boys basketball is looking to keep improving heading into their second year in the league.
But they’ll have to do it under a new head coach as Anthony Jackson takes over and will be the third different head coach that the Tigers have had in the last four seasons. Jackson is an Ayersville High School and Defiance College graduate.
The players, however, look quite the same save for one large hole in the only double digit per ame scorer from a season ago Robbie Thacker. Thacker averaged almost 13 points a game for the Tigers while also leading the team in rebounds per game (5) and assists per game (2.7). Richard Bower (4.8 ppg, 3 rpg) also departs.
The rest of the core returns though and it shows most in their guard play as all five returning players for the varsity squad a year ago are guards. Senior Abe Kelly is the most experienced, having lettered three years. He averaged 7.9 points and three per game a season ago, junior Xavier McCord is the leading returning scorer at eight points per game. McCord also averaged a team second-best 4.5 rebounds a game as well.
“Our veteran guards will be one of the strengths of our team this season,” Jackson said.
Also adding to the returning guards are all one-year lettermen in juniors Ezekial Belmares (3.5 ppg) and Logan Miller (1 ppg) as well as senior Owen Leaders (1 ppg).
All of their post players will be coming from the newcomers as alongside Kelly, Belmares and McCord, 6-foot-1 sophomore Jerett Engle and 6-foot-1 freshman Wyatt Meyer are slated to start at the forward positions. Landyn Engle (6-1) will also add depth to the forwards.
“Learning a new system and style this season will be tough this season as will our young post and lack of size,” Jackson said of his squad that will see their tallest player at 6-foot-1.
Learning that new system will be crucial for the Tigers as they look to implement what Jackson wants.
“Being able to establish the new system will be key for us this year,” Jackson said.”We hope to grow and become the best team that we can be,”Jackson said.
The Tigers were slated to start their season on Saturday, Nov. 26 but due to a long playoff run in football from their schedule opponent Antwerp, that game is postponed. As a result, they’ll start their season at home against Miller Cit on Friday, Dec. 2 before welcoming in Ayersville the next day.
Their first conference game will be on the road against Edon on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.