HICKSVILLE — Key cogs to the machine of Hicksville head coach Tony Tear’s 10th Ace squad depart heading into the 2022-23 season but with a mix of size and experience, the Red and White still aim to be part of the Green Meadows Conference conversation in year 11.
The Aces tallied 15 wins in the regular season last year, the fifth time in the last six years that threshold has been reached. After nearly reaching the D-IV district finals the year prior, the postseason ended suddenly with a 63-60 overtime loss in sectionals to North Central. The early exit also saw the conclusion of the careers of a trio of Ace standouts, led by four-year letterman, double-double threat and first team all-GMC forward Jackson Bergman (14 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2 bpg).
Along with three-year lettermen Josh Myers (6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.6 apg, honorable mention all-GMC) and Kyler Baird (5.6 ppg, 2.9 rpg) at point guard and forward, respectively, the role of leadership will be tasked to a trio of returning seniors and a pair of sophomores lettering last year.
“I believe we will have a quality basketball team,” said Tear, who has 145 wins in a decade patrolling the Hicksville sidelines. “I think we will be a bit more balanced this year compared to the last few years. We have guys with experience that we can lean on and some young guys that are showing a lot of promise.
“If we work at it, we think we can be a solid defensive team and hopefully rebound the ball well.”
5-8 senior guard Brody Balser brings back the most experience with three lettering seasons for the Aces, tallying 4.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season. Meanwhile, 6-4 forward Aaron Klima brings back the most production with 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.
6-5 senior forward Alex Gordon (3.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg) also returns, joined by sophomores Braxztyn Heisler (5-10, forward, 3.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg) and Jayden Rosalez (5-6, point guard, 1.1 ppg, 0.6 rpg).
The perimeter game will potentially be bolstered by sophomore guard Brant Langham and senior forward Tatum Sheets.
“The biggest things we need to keep improving on are certainly our consistency and toughness,” explained Tear. “We play well in spurts but to play at a high level, we need to be more consistent with our play. We also need to get much tougher as a team and play more physically. Close games come down to whoever is more physical and who is tougher. We need to develop that toughness it takes to win close games.”
Winning close games is something the Aces will certainly have a focus on, because of Hicksville’s eight losses last season, five came by single digits.
Rounding out the varsity roster are sophomore guards Owen Stuckey, Bronson Graber and Austin Sanders, junior forward Brayden Slattery and freshman guard Garrett Turnbull.
“Overall, we think we can be a competitive basketball team this season,” added Tear. “Hopefully we can develop into an unselfish group. If we can focus on the details and get better as the year goes on, we think we can have a solid year.”
After a shift in divisional assignments, the Aces will move up to Division III for postseason play this season, drawing defending league champion Wayne Trace at home on Jan. 6 while traveling to defending state semifinalist Antwerp on Feb. 3 in conference play.
