FAYETTE – A large portion of scoring will need to be replaced for Fayette boys basketball as they look to compete in 2022-23.
Both Elijah Lerma (18 ppg, 5.1 rpg), a first team all-BBC and all-District player, as well as Quin Mitchell (10 ppg, 2 rpg), a second team all-BBC pick, depart leaving a huge gap in the scoring section of the Eagles squad.
Senior forwards Kaden Frenn (second team all-BBC, 8.3 ppg, 4 rpg) and Sklar Lester (4.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg) will man the inside for the Eagles. Lester returns as the team’s leading rebounder from a season ago. Wyatt Mitchell (HM all-BBC, 3.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2 apg) returns to man a guard position as the third returning starter from a season ago.
“We have three starter and three other players with varsity experience coming back. We have a balanced scoring attack with several different players able to score on any given night,” head coach Todd Mitchell, who enters his 22nd season with a 236-234 record, said. “This is a fun group and they make coming to practice a joy each day.”
Filling the other two positions in the starting lineup for the Eagles will be senior guard Demetrius Whiteside (2 ppg, 2 rpg) and junior Xander Dunnett, who proved to be a spark plug off the bench a season a ago averaging five points per game and two boards per game in his reserve role.
The only other returner with experience is senior forward Chase Moats (1 ppg) and they have just one notable newcomer in junior Dylan New.
“We won’t have a lot of depth so staying healthy will be a very important part of the season,” Mitchell, a Fayette and University of Toledo graduate, said. “This group of boys have put a lot of time in during the offseason and it is time to transfer that to the basketball court this year. We look forward to competing every night, leaving everything on the court.”
The Eagles will begin their season at home against Pettisville on Saturday, Nov. 26. Their conference season starts at home against Montpelier on Thursday, Dec. 15.
