SHERWOOD — Fairview boys hoops has eyes on improving its conference standing and continuing to grow under sixth-year head coach Bodi Kauffman, but the Apaches will have to do so without one of their key pieces.
With honorable mention all-GMC point guard Samuel Clemens (7 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 42 3-pointers) and forwards Brady Karzynow (5.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Daniel Hammon (3.2 ppg) departing via graduation, new blood was going to be necessary to replace the lost production. However, during football season, senior Jeffery Smith suffered a knee injury that will keep the GMC second-teamer and returning leading scorer out for the season for the Black and Gold after averaging 10 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season with 39 3-pointers.
Without the 6-4 guard on the planks this season, the Apaches will look to bear down and get even more production from four returning lettermen and a cast of potential new standouts on the hardwood at ‘The Reservation.’
Leading that group is 6-3 senior forward Brody Retcher, who averaged 7.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season for the Apaches. Along with Retcher, guards D’Andre Hastings (2.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 1.0 apg) and Adam Lashaway (0.8 ppg) will have larger roles in their senior seasons, along with 6-4 veteran forward Eli Shininger (2.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
“We have five lettermen back (including Smith) and six seniors on the roster back from last year’s team,” said Kauffman, who is 50-65 with Fairview. “With that experience, our group is a very cohesive group that plays together extremely well. Defensively, we are a very solid team.”
Size will be a plus for the Apaches, even without the 6-4 Smith, as seven of the 10 players on the roster are 6-1 or taller.
Helping in that cause will be cousins Abram and Jude Shininger. The latter, a 6-2 forward and brother of Eli Shininger, had 13 total points and 13 rebounds in 16 appearances at the varsity level last season while cousin Abram will be making his varsity debut at 6-3 on the roster.
Junior forward Kasen Kauffman (12 points, 13 rebounds in 13 games) and sophomore guard Brett Grine will also be looked to for increased contributions at the varsity level this season.
The Apaches’ defensive tenacity will be needed as the Black and Gold try to find an offensive rhythm that has eluded them for the most part with just three games scoring 50 points or more last season.
“Our weaknesses will be finding ways to score the basketball consistently while we overcome a key injury to one of our main scorers,” said Kauffman.
“We expect to continue to improve and build upon the success we had at the end of last season,” said Kauffman. “We hope to be competitive in the GMC and try to get better game in and game out.”
