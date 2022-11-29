METAMORA – After a second-straight four-win conference season, Evergreen boys basketball will be forced to figure out life after two-time NWOAL conference play of the year Evan Lumbreezer.
The senior averaged 15.7 points in his final year and is now playing his college basketball at Division III Trine. But Lumbrezer wasn’t the only loss as the Vikings lost their second and third leading scorers as well in Ethan Loeffler (9.2 ppg) and R.J. Shunk (11 ppg).
To replace that scoring, Evergreen will have to use three returners and 10 newcomers as they look to compete in a balanced NWOAL in 2022-23.
“Our depth and speed will be the biggest asset for our team this season,” head coach Jerry Keifer, a Delta and Defiance College graduate, said. “We have 10 newcomers to the team that will compete for playing time.”
Of the leading returners though, is two-year starter Eli Keifer, who will likely log a lot of minutes at a guard position after averaging a team fourth-best nine points per game. The only other two reteruners are guard and two-year letterman Tyson Woodring (2.3 ppg) and 6-foot-2 forward Drew Gellen (1.6 ppg).
Keifer, who is entering his third decade as head coach of the Vikings and holds a 397-251 record, believes that his team has some holes defensively but it is something that can be fixed.
“Defending the basket will be a weakness for us in the season,” Keifer said. “We will get better and be solid for postseason play,” Keifer said of his Vikings, who have not been out of the sectional tournament since their trip to regional finals in 2020 that was never played.
The Vikings begin their season on the road at Oregon Clay on Friday, Nov. 25 before welcoming North Central the following Tuesday for their first home contest of the season. Trips to Ottawa Hills on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and a home date with Cardinal Stritch on Tuesday, Jan. 10 also headline the non-conference schedule. Their league slate starts on the road against Delta on Thursday, Jan. 5.
