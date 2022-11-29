EDON — Edon boys basketball will be going through a transformational period in 2022-23 as are faced with replacing 72% of their scoring from a large senior class that helped the Bombers to a 13-9, 6-1 BBC record and a conference championship.
Drew Gallehue (13.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 49% FG, special mention all-Ohio), Gannon Ripke (4.2 ppg, 4 apg, 3.4 rpg) Jack Berry (10.3 ppg, 2.5 apg), Cassicus Hulbert (3.5 ppg), Ethan Steinke (1.9 ppg, 3 rpg) and Jayden Craven (1 ppg) all depart from the BBC-champion squad.
“Obviously losing 72% of our scoring offense is a major concern,” Edon head coach Matt Ripke said. “Perimeter shooting is one of the key areas that we need to continue to improve on for us to build depth and be successful this season.”
Last year, the Bombers had just two players that shot above 30% from distance with Gallehue leading the way at 35% and Carter Kiess second at 31%.
Kiess will be one of the lead returners on the squad alongside Caden Nester and Cohen Hulbert. Nester is the leading returning scorer at 7.5 points per game while Kiess (4.3 ppg) and Hulbert (1.2 ppg) will each have to up their scoring in order for the Bombers to stay competitive.
Ripke believes that his squad has the ability to take that next step.
“Our returning letterwinners from last season provide us with varsity experience along with a group of newcomers taht are hungry and will be counted on to provide much needed depth throughout the year,” Ripke, who enters just his second year at Edon but holds a 198-108 record as a head coach, said. “This group was very coachable this summer and look to pick up where we left off.”
Those newcomers to the squad will include 5-foot-10 sophomore Max Radabaugh, 6-foot-3 freshman Kendol Brigle, 6-foot junior Peyton Trausch, 6-foot-4 freshman Briggs Gallehue and 6-foot senior Carlo Sprea.
