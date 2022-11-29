EDGERTON — Edgerton didn’t set the world on fire in Brett Grieser’s first season at the helm of the boys hoops program, but with just one main scorer departing and seven returning lettermen, the Bulldogs are confident the road back to contention will be a short one.
Though double-digit scorer Cole Meyer (10 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg) graduated from the program, the Maroon and Gold have a core of solid scorers and contributors ready to take on the load of bringing the Bulldogs back up from the GMC basement (6-17, 0-7 GMC) last year.
Leading the way in that department is the senior duo of Nathan Swank and Corey Everetts.
Swank, a 6-1 guard, hit 48 shots from beyond the arc (35 percent) and tallied 10.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. Everetts also netted 10.3 ppg a season ago en route to honorable mention all-GMC accolades, hitting 20 long balls and tallying 2.9 rebound and 1.9 steals and assists a game a season ago.
Joining the leading scorer duo will be a group of experienced guards and wings. Cory Herman got a trial by fire as a freshman on the varsity level and passed with 6.9 points per contest tallying 29 3-pointers on the offensive end and 25 steals on the defensive side.
Senior forward Kadyn Picillo (1.2 ppg) is back, along with sophomores Joel Walkup (0.6 ppg, eight games) and Scottie Krontz (1.1 ppg, 13 games) and senior Quentin Blue (3.6 ppg, 17 3-pointers).
“We feel like our speed and athleticism will be real strengths for us this season, especially at our guard positions,” said Grieser, who completed his first season of varsity hoops coaching following a stint as Stryker’s baseball coach. “Our players give great effort every night and they’re all good kids with high character.”
With the 6-3 Krontz as the tallest player on the roster, the Bulldogs will have to battle height disadvantages against some opponents, especially in the paint.
As the roster fills out, sophomore Andy Meyer and 6-1 senior Caden Franz will be candidates for playing time as the Bulldogs round out their rotation and optimal lineups.
A youth movement is on the way for Edgerton with five seniors on this year’s roster and a whopping 10 freshman and a sophomore listed on the junior varsity roster for the upcoming season.
“We are excited to kick off the 2022-23 season with these hard-working athletes,” said Grieser. “We expect to be competitive, play hard, work together and grow this season. Our non-conference schedule and GMC slate will present us with several challenges. Our goal is to continue to improve throughout the year and to make sure we are playing our best basketball come tournament time.”
Edgerton will welcome defending NWOAL champion Swanton to Babe Shoup Court on Dec. 17 before hosting the annual Route 49 Tournament on Dec. 29-30. The Bulldogs will draw Tinora, Paulding and Ayersville at home in Green Meadows Conference play this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.