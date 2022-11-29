NAPOLEON — Chad Bostelman’s third season as Napoleon head coach saw the breakthrough the Wildcat fans and players had aimed for in 2021-22 as the team tallied its first .500 Northern Lakes League record since 2015-16, knocked off rival and top sectional seed Defiance for a sectional title and reached the D-II district finals in a 15-11 campaign.
Though key members of that squad have graduated, the experience and confidence gained from that postseason run still remains and will be the fuel to continue on a path towards sustained success on Fred Church Court at ‘The Grand Canyon.’
The Wildcats’ leader, forward Josh Mack, has departed after a senior campaign that saw the current Siena Heights football freshman record 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his final season with Napoleon. Mack was named honorable mention all-Ohio and first team all-NLL for his efforts.
Napoleon will also have to address things in the paint with leading rebounder Tanner Rubinstein (9.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, second team all-NLL) graduating, along with Kaleb Woods (3.9 ppg, 2 rpg), Clay Behnfeldt (3.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Drew Grant (1.1 ppg).
All-NLL third-teamer Blake Wolf (10 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2 apg) hit 55 shots from long distance and is back for his senior campaign as the top sniper on the roster. Joining him is 6-6 junior Caden Kruse, whose flexibility in the post and on the perimeter provides another weapon after averaging 10.6 points and 5.5 boards last season with 44 makes from long range.
Microwave scorer Andrew Williams (Sr., 2.4 ppg, 1 rpg) can provide points quickly in moments for Bostelman’s squad, with 6-4 senior Caleb Stoner (0.6 ppg) and 6-1 junior Kellen Ressler moving into larger roles as part of a wingspan-heavy lineup.
“Our strengths will be our toughness and length on the court,” said Bostelman, now 32-40 in his three full seasons coaching the Wildcats. “We will hopefully be a good rebounding team and we have multiple versatile bigs. Our bigs can step out and shoot the three and we should have lineups that have five guys capable of knocking down threes.”
That versatility is key for the ‘Cats in a physical, but athletic Northern Lakes League and helped pay dividends against smaller opponents in non-conference and tournament clashes a year ago.
Wolf, who was the Napoleon starting quarterback to begin the 2022 season, dealt with injuries during the gridiron season, along with other members of the hoops team. As the Wildcats navigate the December slate without some key cogs, the experience gained will hope to pay benefits down the stretch.
“Our depth is a concern with the injury to Blake Wolf and some other nagging injuries,” said Bostelman. “We will be looking to find some help from some younger guys with the hopes that we get Blake and some others back around January.”
Some of those younger players that will be leaned on are juniors Zane Peckinpaugh (5-11 guard), Jacob Shadle (6-1) and Mekyal Fifer (6-0) and sophomores Trey Rubinstein (6-2) and Parker Woods (6-1).
After facing Defiance in the midst of the regular season in recent years, the Wildcats will face off with the rival Bulldogs at ‘The Dawg Pound’ to start the regular season. With a 14-game double-round-robin NLL slate for the final time before league expansion, not many opportunities arise in the non-conference realm. Tinora and Patrick Henry will visit ‘The Grand Canyon’ early along with NWOAL foes Bryan and Wauseon in mid-December and a trip to rival Archbold on Feb. 11 to break up a run of nine straight league contests.
“We are excited to build off a very good season for us,” said Bostelman, who cited Perrysburg and Northview as talented returning teams amid an improved NLL. “We were around .500 in the league which hasn’t happened since 2015 and we made it to the district finals. We have some key returners and have some exciting, young and talented players ready to step up.
