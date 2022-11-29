Napoleon boys.jpg

NAPOLEON — Chad Bostelman’s third season as Napoleon head coach saw the breakthrough the Wildcat fans and players had aimed for in 2021-22 as the team tallied its first .500 Northern Lakes League record since 2015-16, knocked off rival and top sectional seed Defiance for a sectional title and reached the D-II district finals in a 15-11 campaign.

