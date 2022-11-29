DELTA – Over the past two seasons, Delta football has seen vast improvements, making the playoffs in two straight seasons. Now the Panthers boys basketball squad is looking to do the same after a 10-12 season in 2021-22.
The boys will get a couple of tough and physical players back this season that they hope can get them through the rigors of NWOAL, a slate in which they went 1-6 a season ago.
Leading that charge will be 6-foot-3 senior guard Bryce Gillen, who comes back after a second-team all-NWOAL season that saw him average a team-best nine points per game. Senior 6-foot-3 forward Nolan Risner is also back as the team’s second leading scorer at 8.7 points per game.
Behind those two seniors at the top are senior 5-foot-8 guard Bryar Knapp (3 ppg), senior 6-foot-2 forward James Ruple (5.3 ppg) and junior 6-foot guard Justin Ruple (5 ppg), the three of which will round out an experienced starting lineup. Josh Tresnan Reighard (7 ppg, 5 rpg) is the only starter lost.
“We have a lot of experience coming back this year. Some of our guys have been playing at the varsity level for the last two or three years and we look to use that leadership and experience to our advantage,” second-year head coach Matt Brighton said. “Our competition within practices will help us improve throughout the season, and we look to build off the positives we had last year.”
Also returning off the bench is junior 6-foot guard Jude Gibbons (2 ppg). Supplementing that returning talent will be newcomers in juniors Reece Verdin (5-9, G) and Luke Reinhard (6-1, G) as well as sophomores Brodey Roth (6-3) and John Brasher (6-4, F). Both of the sophomores will hope to add some much needed height to the squad, which Brighton views as a weakness of the Panthers alongside their depth.
“The NWOAL is a very competitive league with a number of great coaches. The play is physical and there are many players who can execute at any time during a game,” Brighton said. “That has helped guide our day-to-day practices and off-season workouts. We have worked hard in the wight room as well as finishing around the basket.”
