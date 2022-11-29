For Defiance, the 2022-23 season will be one with plenty of eyes on it.
After the Bulldogs’ sizeable Class of 2023 put together an upstart season in their first full seasons on the varsity level as sophomores en route to 15 wins and another sectional title, the team improved its league record from 6-3 to 7-2 and finished as WBL runners-up a season ago. However, that regular-season promise and a No. 1 seed in the D-II Ohio Northern District was quickly spoiled in a surprise double-digit loss to rival Napoleon in the sectional finals to leave a bad taste in the mouths of the Bulldogs’ eight seniors.
This season will mark the final go-round for the Bulldogs’ talented group and though Bryn Lehman’s third DHS squad may not feel it as pressure, the upcoming campaign now has a target on the back of the Blue and White.
Lehman has won 30 games in his two seasons at the helm of the Bulldog program, more than any coach in school history in their first two years except for Philip Shipe in 1941-43 (40-3).
Of the Bulldogs’ 50 points per game last season, all but 4.7 ppg return to the roster in 2022-23. Leading the way is the inside-out senior duo of 6-6 forward Cayden Zachrich (15.4 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg, 50.4 percent shooting, 35 3-pointers, first team all-WBL, honorable mention all-Ohio Division II) and 6-1 guard Bradyn Shaw (13.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 32 3-pointers) as the top two scorers on the roster.
The pairing is far from the only contributors as all five starters return for the Bulldogs, including wings David Jimenez (6-1, Sr., 6 ppg, 3 rpg, 2.5 apg) and Isaac Schlatter (6-1, Sr., 6.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 25 3-pointers) and forward Tyler Frederick (6-2, Sr., 3.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 rpg, 1.4 spg).
Senior guard Aidan Kiessling (3.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.5 apg) also provides a spark from outside the arc with 17 treys made last season, along with junior guard Antonio Lopez (1.5 ppg, 0.7 apg) adding depth on the perimeter.
Forwards Nick Mitchell (1.5 ppg, 1 rpg) and Mark Jordan (0.4 ppg, 0.2 rpg) depart the roster, along with two-year letterman Joe Lammers (2.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg) at guard.
“Our biggest strength is our experience and team chemistry,” said Lehman. “The guys have played a lot of basketball together and played in some big spots. We have a very unselfish group that shares the ball well. Defensively, we have some versatility being able to switch one through five and we’ve had a lot of success mixing up our man-to-man and 2-3 zone.”
In order to take the next step and continue to compete for the program’s first Western Buckeye League title since 2016 and first district title since 2015, the boards will be a major place to address for Defiance.
The Bulldogs were out-rebounded 569-501 in 22 games last season, with Zachrich’s five rebounds per game serving as the team’s high mark.
“Rebounding is our biggest weakness. We have to be more aggressive on the boards limiting teams to one shot,” said Lehman. “We also struggle scoring at times and our shot selection is poor when we’re tired. We have to be better about getting high percentage shots late in quarters and games.”
Outside of the six senior lettermen returning, two more veterans dot the varsity roster for Defiance in 5-11 guard Javin Saldana and 6-5 forward Xavier Irvin. 6-1 soph Brogan Castillo and 6-2 sophomore Kahlil Ligon are also potential contributors for depth, along with juniors Andrew Irizarry (guard), Caden Williams (guard) and Garret Rodenberger (6-3 forward) on the varsity roster.
Outside of the always treacherous Western Buckeye League slate, the Bulldogs will continue to challenge themselves out of conference, with their annual rivalry clash against Napoleon back to the season opening spot on the slate. The Bulldogs will also host the first-ever Defiance Holiday Tournament with Division I Lewis Center Olentangy visiting the ‘Dawg Pound’ on Dec. 22 and a matchup with Toledo St. Francis de Sales or Anthony Wayne the following night.
In WBL play, the Bulldogs will play their penultimate league game on the road against defending champion Ottawa-Glandorf while also traveling to D-II regional runner-up St. Marys to open the WBL slate on Dec. 9.
“We’ve shown the ability to compete with anyone so we look to build on that and be competitive in every game,” said Lehman. “If we’re tough and execute all the little things that are vital to winning, we can have a lot of success.
“The league will be as strong as ever. St. Marys, Ottawa-Glandorf, Van Wert and Shawnee return deep, experienced rosters with a ton of talent. We look to prove we belong with the top teams in the league again this year.”
