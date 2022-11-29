CONTINENTAL — After 15 wins the last two seasons, Continental has eyes on continuing improvement in 2022-23 with CHS grad and former Pirate hooper Scott Keck entering his third season coaching the program.
The Pirates were 7-16 a season ago, winning just one game in the Putnam County League, before falling to eventual district champion Ottoville by a single point in the first round of the Division IV postseason.
Though honorable mention all-PCL forward Gavin Huff departs, along with guards Andrew Hoeffel, Wyatt Davis and Alex Sharrits, five lettermen return with experience and size for the Pirates this season.
Headlining that group is 6-4 center Konnor Knipp-Williams, back for his senior season to anchor Continental in the post. Senior Rhenn Armey will handle point guard duties for the Blue and Gold in the starting lineup, with three juniors joining the senior pairing.
6-1 forward Carson Etter and 5-11 Mason Rayle will compete at forward spots for the Pirates while 5-9 junior Jonathan Etter will man the other starting guard spot.
A pair of freshmen have the opportunity to become key cogs in the lineup for Keck’s roster in 5-7 guard Monty Rayle and 6-4 forward Brady Thomsen.
“We feel like our size and our shooting ability will be strengths for us,” said Keck, 15-29 in two campaigns at Continental. “However, our depth is going to be an issue and something we’ll need to overcome.”
Continental will take on Miller City (Jan. 6), Columbus Grove (Jan. 28), Kalida (Feb. 10) and Pandora-Gilboa (Feb. 16) in the friendly confines of ‘The Pirate’s Den’ during Putnam County League action. In the non-league slate, defending D-IV regional champion Antwerp will visit on Dec. 10 while NWOAL title contender Patrick Henry will be in town six days later, along with Ayersville hosting the Pirates on Jan. 7.
“Our goal is to be competitive in every game we play this season,” said Keck. “The Putnam County League is strong as usual.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.