It is a simple sentence, but it explains so much about Centerville junior point guard Gabe Cupps.
“Gratefulness leads to grittiness,” Cupps said.
It is that grittiness that doesn’t show up in the box score that separates Cupps from most players.
Taking charges, diving for 50-50 balls on the floor or throwing his body out of bounds to save a ball don’t show with points (14.2), assists (6.8) or rebounds (2.5), but they are part of the chemistry that makes Cupps tick.
“I saw it in my parents and grandparents growing up,” Cupps said. “They were never given anything.
“Everything they have they worked hard and earned and I learned that work ethic from them.”
That work ethic culminated Wednesday when Cupps was named the 35th winner of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association Mr. Basketball becoming the first Elk and Greater Western Ohio Conference player to earn the honor.
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Sencire Harris Harris was runner-up in a field that included Sean Jones of Gahanna-Lincoln, Elmore James IV of Lyndhurst Brush, T.C. Molk of Dover and Sean Craig of Sylvania Northview.
Cupps joins a club that includes current NBA players Luke Kennard (a two-time winner) and LeBron James (a three-time winner) and admits the names in the group is a little weighty compared to him.
“It is super cool,” Cupps said. “I never thought about winning Mr. Basketball and these guys are at a super high level.
“I think of how I was raised as a farm kid in St. Paris and looking these guys have pretty good gifts they were blessed with. I hope I am setting an example for how hard work can get you anywhere you want to go and I hope it is something the younger kids see.”
Cupps moved to Centerville in the third grade when his father – Brook – became the head coach of the Elks, but kept the same hard-nosed work ethic.
Not to mention that gratefulness that lead to grittiness.
“The reason I play so hard is because of how grateful I am for the game,” Cupps said. “What if I was never able to play the game the way I can? How lucky am I to be able to play the game and to play something I love so much?
“I know it is cliché, but that’s why I play every game like it is my last game, my last practice, my last shot, my last pass, my last dribble. I am just grateful to be able to do something I love so much.”
The award caps off a year that saw Cupps become the fourth player in Elks history to go over 1,000 points. He also set the school career assist record, helped lead the team to 45 straight wins and made the rounds of college visits before picking Indiana over a final three that included Stanford and Ohio State.
