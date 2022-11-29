BRYAN – The only direction is up for Bryan Boys basketball.
After a 2021-22 season that saw the Golden Bears go 1-21, 0-7 NWOAL, they are hoping that their athleticism and will to compete can make them more competitive this season.
They’ll get plenty of athleticism back as Evan Cox, Carter Dominique, Maddox Langenderfer, Sam Herold, Jase Kepler and Ayden Pelz all return.
Most of these guys helped Bryan to a largely successful football season for the Golden Bears that saw them enter the Division IV playoffs as a 13 seed.
Kepler was at the helm of that run as the quarterback, oftentimes leading them on the ground. Herold and Pelz were also big parts of that team in the backfield and continued the heavy Bryan ground attack.
All of these players will hope to bring that athleticism and winning spirit into this season.
“Our kids play hard and we are athletic,” Bryan head coach Brock Homier, who enters his second season at the helm of the Golden Bears, said. “We are looking to get better every single day in the gym. We are going to pride ourselves on our energy, attitude and effort.”
Departing from the squad are three players in Logan Moss, Carter Brown and Craig Jackson.
Jackson was an honorable mention all-NWOAL pick a year ago and returning junior Herold also was named as an honorable mention.
Going into the year, Homier is again worried about experience that employs four seniors, he’s also concerned about the overall size of the team as well.
“Our weakness right now is our experience and size,” Homier said.
Joe Watson, Karter Brown, Ryan Dunn and Dylan Koenig will all look to round out and supplement the depth of the squad.
Bryan opens up their season at home against Edgerton on Friday, Nov. 25 before traveling to Tinora the next day. They also notably will get Wayne Trace at home on Friday, Dec. 2, Defiance at home on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Napoleon on the road on Saturday, Dec. 17. Their conference season starts at home against Archbold on Thursday, Jan. 5.
