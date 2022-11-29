AYERSVILLE — In their third year as co-head coaches, Dave Retcher and Logan Wolfrum helped guide Ayersville to its best season since the Pilots won back-to-back GMC championships in 2015 and 2016.
Now without one of its all-time leading scorers and key contributors on the roster, the coaching duo will look to continue the upward trajectory at ‘The Hangar’ with upticks in win totals in each of their campaigns.
Led by special mention all-Ohio guard and current Defiance College freshman hooper Jakob Trevino (17.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.3 apg, 33 3-pointers), Ayersville earned the No. 2 seed in the D-IV Defiance District and had a shot at at least a share of the conference title in its final league game against Wayne Trace, which took a late 3-pointer from the Raiders to decide.
Though the Pilots came up short to Antwerp in the district finals, the vibes and excitement around the program have continued to grow.
“We have a good core of guys that played varsity last year and played in big games for us,” said Wolfrum, an Ayersville grad and all-Ohio player for the Pilots. “We also have a good group of newcomers to the varsity level that are hungry and ready to play.”
Along with Trevino, the Pilots also lose key wings Ike Eiden (8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 21 3-pointers, honorable mention all-GMC) and Isaac Miler (2.3 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.5 apg), leaving senior center Tyson Schlachter as the top returner for the 2022-23 Pilots.
Schlachter will miss time to start the season after an injury from football season but as the team gets healthier during the season, a more concrete rotation will form. The 6-6 senior averaged 11.8 points, nine rebounds and nearly a full steal per game for the Pilots last year, earning second team all-GMC and all-district 7 honors and honorable mention all-Northwest District honors in Division IV last season.
Senior Weston McGuire (4.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.4 apg) is also back after lettering last season and with Schlachter and juniors Brady Clark (6-2, forward, 5.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.1 spg) and Carter Michel (6-3, forward, 3.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg) will form the core of the Ayersville starting lineup.
Kaden Brown and Conner Marvin are also seniors on the varsity roster likely to take on larger roles this season. A four-man contingent of juniors Ben Amoroso (0.3 ppg, 0.2 rpg), Ray Wolfrum (0.2 ppg), Garrett Flory (6-4) and Lucas Fishpaw round out the main rotation for the Pilots.
“We lost three great seniors that were all guards last year,” explained Wolfrum. “We will need our younger guys to step up and they’re up to the challenge.”
Ayersville will take on its share of challenges in the non-league slate with NWOAL title contenders Patrick Henry and Archbold visiting ‘The Hangar’ in early December while also hosting Coldwater and Toledo Christian to round out the 2022 portion of the schedule.
“With the talent that we have back and the newcomers coming in, we look to be competing at a high level every game,” noted Wolfrum. “Antwerp and Wayne Trace should be near the top (of the GMC) with several teams competing to be at the top spot as well.”
