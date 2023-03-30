NAPOLEON — With nine seniors departing from a Napoleon 2022 squad that went just 3-19 overall and 1-9 inside the Northern Lakes League, the Wildcats will be relying on a youth movement to see improvement in 2023.
The top two pitchers from a season ago in Spencer Schwaiger (9.47 ERA) and Madison Shank (8.15 ERA) were both seniors and in their wake leave a hole in the circle for a few pitchers with limited time.
Sophomore Taylor Smith as well as juniors Sophie Koeller and Jadyn Wilcox each saw time in the circle and could compete for innings this season.
Offensively the Wildcats will return a few players that were able to produce solid numbers in 2022 but will first have to replace Olivia Bump who led the team in batting average, hits and runs last season. Zari Fielder, Miranda Bachman and Ella Rausch will all need to be replaced in the lineup.
Senior Erica Meyer returns as one of the team’s top hitters as she led the team in RBIs. Wilcox, Regan Burkey and Brooke Wachman all got experience at the plate as well and will hope they see improvement headed into 2023.
Rounding out the Wildcat roster are newcomers Jessica Patterson, Addy Thompson, Faith Rubinstein, Letty Gonzalez, Alexa Duryea, Baylee Lamming, Anika McCorkle and Arianna Kiessling.
Missy Smith, a 2017 graduate of Napoleon who was a first team all-NLL pick in her senior season that saw the Wildcats win a district title, is in her second season as head coach of the Wildcats.
Coaching alongside her former teammate and best friend (Taylor Rieger) as well as her dad, she’s hoping to revive a Napoleon program that made a regional trip only six years ago.
They’ll open their season on the road at Henry County rival Liberty Center on Monday, March 27 then will take the trip to Defiance on Tuesday, March 28 to take on another rival before welcoming the Tigers to Napoleon on Wednesday, March 28.
Their tour of the NWOAL will continue on Thursday against Wauseon at home before they travel to Archbold to take on the Blue Streaks on Saturday, April 1. They’ll open a rugged NLL slate by hosting Bowling Green on Friday, April 14.
