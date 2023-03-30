AYERSVILLE — Ayersville battled gamely throughout the regular season a year ago, winning just one of its seven Green Meadows Conference games, but the 6-13 Pilots showed spark near season’s end with wins over North Central and Hicksville in the postseason before falling to top-seeded Hilltop in the district semifinals at Bryan.
The Pilots lose an all-GMC standout from a year ago in current Defiance College Yellow Jacket Hailey Johnson (first team all-GMC, .381, 24 hits, 14 RBIs, five doubles, eight runs, 4-10, 4.52 ERA, 104 strikeouts, 74.1 innings).
Also gone are senior outfielder/second baseman Rylee Barnett (.291, 16 hits, seven runs, three RBIs, eight steals), Chelsie Porter (OF/1B, .267, 12 hits, two doubles), Hailey Bok (P/IF/OF, .200, eight hits, four RBIs, three steals) and slugger Nikole Vold (C/OF, .309, 17 hits, six runs, seven RBIs, four doubles, two homers, six steals).
However, sixth-year coach Bill Zartman (41-44) will still have a solid group of returners to work with on the diamond this season as the Pilots look to climb their way back into conference contention.
Junior infielder/pitcher Taylor Waldron returns after hitting .377 as a freshman, having tallied a .345 average, 20 hits, 10 RBIs, seven extra-base hits and 14 runs while striking out 45 in 36.2 innings in the circle (1-3, 5.91 ERA) as a sophomore en route to honorable mention all-GMC status.
Senior Mikala Schindler will also see time in the pitcher’s circle as well with a 2-0 record, 1.44 ERA and 12 strikeouts last season while hitting .300 with 15 hits, nine RBIs, four doubles and 10 runs scored.
With seniors Meling Bond (2B/OF, .297, 11 hits, eight steals, 11 runs), Tristen Frederick (two RBIs, one double) and Alyssa Burke (OF/1B, .167, four hits, four RBIs) and juniors Autumn Osborne (.250, six hits, four runs, two doubles) and Leah Bunke (OF/C/2B, .258, eight hits, six RBIs, four runs) back in the fold, the team has opportunities to grow with new roles.
Also in the mix at the varsity level are juniors Emma Limber (IF/OF), Laura Pahl (C/IF/OF), Mabel McGuire and Victoria Garcia (OF/IF), sophomores Addison Zartman (IF/P/OF), Emma Hagerman (OF), Harmony Gerken (IF/P/OF), Mikayla Shreve (OF/C/IF) and Rylan Becher (IF/OF) and senior Elizabeth McCloud (P/IF/OF).
A five-player freshman contingent is also in the mix to potentially see time in Aeriel Brown, Allison Eldridge, Gabby Miles, Makayla Laker-Sierra and Kali Sprow.
Liberty Center and Bryan kick off a tough non-league stretch to start the regular season for the Pilots as the slate provides tests in a GMC opener at Fairview on April 6, a trip to Defiance on April 10 and a visit to Patrick Henry to cap the regular season on May 4. Paulding, Antwerp and Hicksville visit Watson Road during conference play this season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.