LIBERTY CENTER — Coming off a 9-11 overall record and a 3-4 record inside the Northwest Ohio Athletic League last season, Liberty Center softball is hopeful to get back to competing at the top of the league.
They lose just one senior from that Tiger squad a season ago in Kylee Kern. Kern tied for the team lead in doubles (7), RBIs (19) and stolen bases (8).
The rest of the team though is back and that includes both of their pitchers who now have two years of varsity experience between them. Juniors Reese Kessler and Emerson Gray each split time inside the circle last year with Kessler leading the way in innings (39) and Gray striking out the most batters (28). Both also led the team in innings as freshmen as well.
Gray will also be a nice provider at the plate as the speeder tied for the team lead in stolen bags with eight and led the team in runs scored with 18.
Others that should find their way into the lineup include junior Molly Perry (7 doubles), Addison Zientek (2 triples) and Eliza Jones (2 home runs, .466 BA).
A newcomer to the squad this season but not varsity as a whole is junior catcher Bea Barrett, who earned a second team all-NWOAL moniker as a freshman two years ago but suffered a knee injury the following basketball season and did not play last year.
She led the Tigers in batting average (.526, 41 hits), home runs (3), and RBIs (28) as the teams’ backstop on a squad that went 19-6 and finished tied for second in NWOAL play.
Another new addition to the Tigers will be their head coach as Nikole Keil takes the reigns of the program this year. Keil played softball at Olivet College and was an assistant for the Tigers for two seasons. She takes over for six-year veteran Scott Barrett.
Liberty Center will open its season at home against Henry County rivals Napoleon on Monday, March 27 before hosting Ayersville the following day and then traveling to Napoleon again on that following Wednesday. They’ll get Division IV regional runner-up Hilltop at home on Monday, April 3 and start NWOAL play with a home contest against Evergreen on Monday, April 10. Their last game of the season will be another tough non-league contest at home against Fairview on Tuesday, May 2.
