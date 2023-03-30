After a season for Tinora softball in which they went 19-4, won an outright GMC title and advanced to regionals with a district title win over defending district champs Otsego, most would probably assume that some reloading is in order.
However, the opposite is the case for the Rams as they’ll lose just Quinn Horn to graduation, and another current senior De’Vonna Holmes to injury. Those two that were lost however, leave massive holes with Holmes batting third and Horn fourth for most of last year.
Horn was a first-team all-GMC selection at third base a season ago that batted .453 with six doubles, six home runs and 23 RBIs. Holmes earned a second team all-GMC nod and a first team all-district nod after she hit .468 with six doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBIs in the third spot in the lineup.
Still, the seven players that return to the lineup, will be relied heavily on due to their experience making a deep postseason run a year ago.
“We’re going to rely on our experience a lot this year. We went deep into the tournament and that’s good that the girls got that experience and obviously we only graduated one senior, which is going to help a bunch,” Tinora second-year head coach Tony Fairchild said. “We are just going to try and take it one game at a time like we did last year and not think too far ahead.”
Junior pitcher Scylea Zolman is the most significant returning piece for the Rams after a sophomore season that saw her win the Green Meadows Conference and Crescent-News Player of the Year and be named second team all-district. She did this behind an 18-2 record in the circle, 226 strikeouts and a 2.40 ERA.
Zolman was also critical in the postseason run at the plate for the Rams as well as she took the cleanup spot in the order following a late-season injury to previous cleanup hitter Horn, and drove in the only runs of the game, both via the longball in both their sectional finals and district semifinals wins. She batted .304 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBIs a season ago.
She comes into the season nursing a few different injuries, but is expected to be ready to go to start the season and erase what was a tough final start to close the season in their loss to Cardington Lincoln in regional semifinals.
“Scylea dealt with some injuries in the offseason so we’re kind of bring her back slowly,” Fairchild said. “But when you have someone like her in the circle for you, she’s definitely a threat. Obviously, that last game didn’t go well, but she’s working on some additional pitches and she’s getting better and hiting her spots with those. She’s definitely going to be our workhorse for sure,” Fairchild said.
The rest of the lineup will be led by a heavy contingent of upperclassmen. Fellow seniors in leadoff hitter Anna Frazer (.475 BA, 31 R, 26 SBs) and middle of the order hitters Logan McQuillin (.406 BA, 6 doubles, 3 HRs, 15 RBIs, HM all-GMC), as well as Paige Carpenter (.324 BA, 5 doubles, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs, 13 R), will also bring back valuable experience. Maren Pittman is the last senior who earned limited playing time for the Rams off the bench.
“All of the seniors are going to be important for us this year to help us pull through this early part to get everybody else up to speed,” Fairchild said. “But we should still be pretty strong one through nine in the lineup.”
The junior class is no joke either led by Zolman but will see Tegan Norden (.386, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 18 RBIs), who hit second for the Rams for much of last season and catcher Tanae Smith (.220 BA, 1 HR, 8 RBIs) bring back value as well.
Junior outfielder Mickey Starkey and sophomore infielder Zoe Roesti are the last two remaining returning letterwinners.
Five newcomers which include two freshmen will also hope to add value and depth to the Rams lineup as Kayleigh Lucas (Jr.), Malorie Zachrich (So.), Trinity Koerber (So.), Paige Gamby (Fr.), and Christina Meyer (Fr.).
Gamby, who started every game for the Rams volleyball team in the fall, will be looked at to come in and make an immediate impact as well.
“She’s going to be an impact player for us right from the get-go,” Fairchild said of Gamby. “She’s a great ballplayer, she plays a lot of the club travel ball so she’s got a lot of experience in the field and she’s going to be good for us.”
The Rams will open their season seven straight home games before opening the GMC slate at Paulding on Thursday, April 6 for their first road contest. They’ll play Defiance at home Monday, April 3 and Archbold at home on Friday, March 31.
