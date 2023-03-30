PAULDING — Despite starting a bevy of young players and replacing two first team all-NWC performers from the year prior, the 2022 Paulding softball team’s youth got off to a fast start as the Panthers finished 14-9 (3-4 GMC) but have the core and philosophy returning to provide plenty of optimism in 2023.
The Panthers utilized their quickness in a major way a season ago, hitting eight triples and 44 doubles and stealing 123 bases in 23 games, returning 102 of those swipes this season for head coach Mallory Clark, who begins her fifth year as coach and fourth on the field (first season was canceled 2020 COVID season).
Leading the charge among Panther returners is junior catcher Maci Kauser. The 5-1 backstop was a first team all-GMC pick and second team all-district selection after scorching 45 hits at a .625 clip for Paulding last year, including 11 doubles and three triples, while scoring 40 runs and stealing a whopping 44 bases, which led the coverage area.
As a team, the Panthers hit for a .400 average, including a .461 average from junior centerfielder Jocelynn Parrett (30 hits, five doubles, 18 RBIs, 25 runs, 12 steals), a .459 clip from sophomore Jalyn Klopfenstein (P/3B, 28 hits, three doubles, two triples, 19 RBIs, 22 runs, 12 steals) and a .400 mark from sophomore infielder Brooklynn Bakle (SS/3B, 22 hits, two triples, four home runs, 18 RBIs, 21 runs, 12 steals).
Junior Riley Stork awas another threat at the plate last year, hitting .309 with 21 hits, three doubles, nine RBIs and 21 runs scored while swiping eight bases. Senior Eternity Bassler, one of just two seniors on the varsity roster, brings back experience in the infield and outfield with 12 hits, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored last season while sophomore Ameah Carr also returns as a letterwinner (.276, eight hits, 10 runs, four steals).
RBI leader Alivia Bakle (30 RBIs, .385, 25 hits, four home runs, 26 runs, 16 steals) does depart, along with Katie Beckman (.423, 23 hits, six doubles, 18 RBIs), Zoe Valle (.315, 17 hits, 15 RBIs) and Brooklyn Arnold.
We will be very strong offensively and defensively,” said Clark. “We have good team speed. This team is a very close-knit group, they are always supporting each other and have great attitudes. We will be a cohesive unity all striving to improve from last year.”
The Panthers also return all their pitching experience from last season in Klopfenstein (9-5, 2.45 ERA, two saves, 48 strikeouts, 83 innings) and Stork (5-3, 55 innings, 7.38 ERA, 38 K’s).
Sophomores Marley Parrett (OF/1B, six games, three steals, four runs), Kiara Adams (IF/OF, five games, three runs, 3 RBIs), and Grace Goyings (IF/OF, two games, one RBI) got some varsity experience as freshmen to provide depth.
“We are taking this season one game at a time and are looking for game-by-game advancement of our players. We want to make this an enjoyable season with success on and off the field,” added Clark.
A five-player freshman contingent rounds out the varsity roster for the Panthers in Tia Mendez (P/SS), Sam Leal (OF), Olivia Franklin (1B), Rileigh Sanders (2B/OF) and Addison Shull (P/SS), along with seniors Olivia Porter (IF) and Caydence Rue (OF).
