SHERWOOD — For the first time since 2018 — not counting the canceled 2020 season — Fairview did not find itself atop the Green Meadows Conference standings by the end of the 2022 campaign and for the first time since 2012, the Apaches did not compete in the district tournament following a 3-2 sectional final loss to Riverdale.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments