SHERWOOD — For the first time since 2018 — not counting the canceled 2020 season — Fairview did not find itself atop the Green Meadows Conference standings by the end of the 2022 campaign and for the first time since 2012, the Apaches did not compete in the district tournament following a 3-2 sectional final loss to Riverdale.
With a high standard set and six returning letterwinners returning for the 2023 season, the Apaches have plenty of motivation to get back to the place they’re used to.
Despite the streaks snapped last year, the Apaches were still an outstanding 17-4 (5-2 GMC) a year ago, powered in large part by a core of key contributors to the 2021 state championship run back for their final seasons in Black and Gold.
Ace Paige Ricica will don a Fairview varsity jersey for the fourth year and take to the circle for the final time before playing collegiately at Anderson University next season. Ricica struck out 130 last season with a 15-4 record and 1.69 ERA while serving as one of the top bats in the Apache order with a .485 average, 35 runs scored and 25 RBIs.
Along with their ace pitcher returning, one of the best hitters in the area is also back for Staci Renollet’s squad in senior shortstop Allison Rhodes. The three-year letterwinner slammed opposing pitching to the tune of a .534 average, 11 doubles, six home runs and 44 RBIs with 33 runs scored. Senior centerfielder Carrie Zeedyk is also back for her fourth varsity season after hitting .500 and scoring 21 runs a season ago, along with classmate Gracie Brown, who will join her in left field.
Rhodes and Ricica were both first team all-Green Meadows Conference and all-district selections last season with Zeedyk and the departed Alyssa Merritt (2B, three-year letterwinner, .328, 24 runs, 29 RBIs) on the second team and graduated senior Kaylin Mack (catcher, .333) on the honorable mention list. Rhodes’ campaign also earned the standout a Division III all-Ohio honorable mention nod.
Junior Lexi Taylor (.366) will take the post at the hot corner as Fairview’s third baseman with junior teammate Brookelyn Sims in the outfield after lettering a season ago.
“Our greatest strength for the season is the leadership from our four seniors, who show a strong desire to compete and win,” said Renollet, who enters her 24th season as varsity coach with Fairview at 384 wins and 137 defeats at the helm. “That being said, our greatest weakness is our numbers, or lack thereof. It’s showing a challenge with our depth.”
First base will also be a position that needs replacing after the graduation of three-year letterwinner Jasmin Minck (.380, 25 runs).
Players looking to fill out those varsity roles include junior pitcher/infielder Sydney Merritt and a sophomore contingent of catcher Bethany Shininger, infielders Kayla Mavis and Kortney Grinnell and outfielder Madisen Sharp.
“We have a team made up of a great mix of veteran players and younger players who all love playing the game together,” explained Renollet.
Junior Brooke Pollard, sophomores Delleshae Saxton and Jayci Schooley and freshmen Paige Merritt and Natalie Tressler round out the Fairview roster.
Fairview will test itself early with a trip to defending D-II regional semifinalist Bryan to start the year on March 27 while defending D-IV state runner-up Lincolnview visits Sherwood in the Apaches’ home opener on March 31. A pair of county rivals dot the early league slate, including an April 13 showdown at home against 2022 GMC champion Tinora following an April 6 tilt with Ayersville. Fairview also draws Wayne Trace at home in league play with road trips in conference play against Antwerp, Paulding, Hicksville and Edgerton.
Talented squads from Hilltop and Liberty Center will host Fairview in early May before a doubleheader to cap the regular season on May 6 at perennial powerhouse Otsego.
“Our overall schedule is extremely competitive so hopefully it will prepare us for playing our best team ball in league and tournament,” said Renollet.
