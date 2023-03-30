HAVILAND — With just two letterwinners lost from a team that came a run short of the regional finals, Wayne Trace has the firepower and drive to make a run at the program’s first GMC title in a dozen years and make another tournament journey.
Eighth-year coach Amber Showalter picked up her 100th career victory in the sectional finals last season as Wayne Trace finished with a stellar 19-6 record and was 4-3 in conference play. That record, while solid, is deceiving as the Raiders were one out from defeating league unbeaten Tinora in their league finale and fell to Antwerp 4-2 in nine innings.
Though outfielder Tatum Tigner (.341, 30 hits, 16 RBIs, 30 runs) departs following honroable mention nods by the conference and district along with infielder Alivia Miller (.341, 28 hits, six doubles, three home runs, 18 RBIs, 21 runs), the cupboard is far from bare in Haviland.
Junior catcher Kaitlin Slade caught fire in her sophomore season, earning D-IV honorable mention all-Ohio status and first-team all-GMC and all-district for her 2022 efforts, which saw the backstop record a .500 batting average with 44 hits, 16 doubles, five home runs and 39 RBIs while scoring 31 runs.
Along with the slugging Slade, both of the top pitchers return for the Raiders as dual threats in the batter’s box and pitcher’s circle. Ace Logen Bland (Jr.) was the top arm for Showalter’s squad last year with a 16-6 record, 86 strikeouts and a 2.34 ERA in 137.2 innings while hitting .338 with three doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs. Meanwhile, senior Macy Doster will see time in the infield and the circle after tallying a 3-0 record with one save, 13 strikeouts and a 2.23 ERA in 22 innings and a .341 average, 30 hits, 11 doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs with 35 runs scored and nine steals.
“We will be returning several players who have a lot of experience,” said Showalter. “This is a hard-working group of kids who want to learn and get better.”
The order is chock full of junior bats ready to make an impact with outfielder Katie Anna Baumle (.247, 18 hits, four doubles, nine RBIs, 19 runs), infielders Ava Zartman (354, 28 hits, five doubles, 26 RBI, 26 runs, 12 steals), Paige Alber (.351, 27 hits, five doubles, three home runs, 26 RBIs, 16 runs) and Allison Schilt (.263 five hits, four RBIs, 13 runs, four steals). Senior Laura Thornell (.206, 13 hits, eight RBIs, 11 runs) is also back to patrol the outfield while sophomores Tianna Sinn, Natalie Stoller and Allison Noggle and freshman Raegan McGarvey round out the varsity roster.
Improvement for the Raiders will not come from hands holding the bat or throwing the ball but rather between the ears.
“Mentally, we will have to stay focused and not let mistakes take over the game,” added Showalter. “We will have to be able to execute consistently in all facets of the game.
“While we will be young in several areas this year we do have experience in other areas and it will be essential to have individuals step up and lead. We will have to be able to make in game adjustments and we will also have to have a TEAM mentality to be successful.”
The Raiders will bookend their conference schedule with county rivals as Antwerp hosts WT on April 6 to open GMC play and Paulding visits Wayne Trace in a league capper on April 27. League champion Tinora visits Haviland on April 11 while runner-up Fairview will play host to the Raiders on April 20. Defending D-IV regional champion Lincolnview and D-II district runner-up Wauseon will serve as tough tourney warm-ups on May 4-5, respectively.
