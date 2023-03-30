HOLGATE — Despite losing two starters to graduation, Holgate softball is hopeful for the 2023 season as they return nine letterwinners.
HOLGATE — Despite losing two starters to graduation, Holgate softball is hopeful for the 2023 season as they return nine letterwinners.
The Tigers went just 4-15, 1-6 BBC last season, but are hoping that their returning experience can help them be more competitive this year.
Their two losses to graduation were Therese Taylor and Brianna Grimes, each of which started for the Tigers last season. The other seven lineup spots, however, will be filled by returning players that made an impact the season prior.
Sophomore Isabelle Blaker made the biggest impact at the plate for the Tigers in her freshman campaign as she hit .455 at the plate. Fellow sophomore Mya Tijerina was second on the team in hitting, going .421 at the plate and was a handful on the basepaths as well, swiping 23 bases on the season.
Senior Paisley Wilhem (.400) and sophomore Markee Wilhem (.389) will likely round out the top of the lineup which will hope to set the tone for some of the lesser experienced bottom of the order.
“The biggest strength for us going into the season is our experience returning,” fifth-year head coach Ric Howe said. “We have six returning starters and nine returning lettermen.”
However, as improved as the Tigers hope to be in the lineup, there are still concerns with their ability in the circle, which is something that derailed them at times a season ago.
Pitching inexperience might plague them early, but Howe believes that Grayen Jones is a promising new arm coming in as a freshman.
Paisley Wilhem and Olivia Blaker will make up the two-person senior class for the Tigers while Madison Downing (Jr.), Kaelie Hagerman (Jr.), Lilly Kirkland (Jr.) and Hannah East (So.) make up the remaining returning letterwinners.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.