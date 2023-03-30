HICKSVILLE — With two new co-head coaches at the helm this season, Hicksville softball is hoping to see improvement amidst a youthful squad in 2023.
The Aces went 6-15 (0-7 GMC) a year ago but they’ll lose four seniors from that squad in outfielders Avery Slattery (.185, 4 RBIs, 9 R) and Macie Eicher (.206, 5 doubles, 9 RBIs, 9 R) as well as first baseman Sydney Bland (.230, 5 RBIs, 11 R) and shortstop Izzie Smith (.103, 9 R).
What is left on this year’s squad are just four returning letterwinners in two seniors and two juniors while the rest of the roster will be made up entirely of first-year varsity players.
“Varsity experience and their total time playing together is a concern heading into the season,” co-head coaches John Adams and Jay Chamberlain said. “We will only have five upperclassmen on the roster and we will have a lot of young players filling vital roles on the team.”
The Aces will have some key returnees back in the lineup and in the circle that can help lead them in 2023.
Senior Morgan Fogle is back to maintain her catcher position after she led the team in batting average (.400), doubles (4), triples (2), RBIs (11) and was second on the team in runs scored (11) a year ago. That performance got her a second team all-GMC nod and in the circle, Fogle will have familiar faces throwing to her as junior Allie Nelson and senior Katie Chapman each return after combining to pitch every single inning for Hicksville last season.
Nelson led the team in innings with 71.1 and went 4-7 with a 4.61 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 30 walks. Chapman added 56.2 innings, a 2-8 record, an 8.52 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 21 walks. Nelson along with her .379 batting average, seven RBIs and 11 runs scored earned an honorable mention all-GMC moniker last year. She’ll fill in at shortstop this season with Chapman in the outfield.
Junior Olivia Clark is the last returning letterwinner and will take either an outfield spot or second base.
“We have been pleased with the senior leadership, effort and attitude by our girls so far. They seem to be hungry to take Hicksville softball to a level it has not been at for a while,” Adams and Chamberlain said. “The girls set goals in the offseason and have been putting in the work to try and obtain those goals.”
The rest of the spots in the lineup will be filled most likely by underclassmen. Sophomores Lillybell Porter and Cici Keely as well as freshmen Evy McAlexander, Kennedy Adams, Addie Sanders, Mckenna Rice and Taylor Slattery will all fight for some of those starting spots.
