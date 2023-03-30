HAMLER — Much like their classmates on the hardwood, Patrick Henry softball will be hoping to see a big step up this season amidst some exciting new underclassmen.
HAMLER — Much like their classmates on the hardwood, Patrick Henry softball will be hoping to see a big step up this season amidst some exciting new underclassmen.
Last season, the 10-15 Patriots saw a successful non-conference slate, but went just 1-6 in NWOAL play.
It was a step up from 2021 for the Patriots and it was head coach Mike Meyer’s first season back after he stepped away from the program for two season before returning for a second stint.
His first stint lasted 12 seasons and culminated in a regional runner-up finish for the Patriots in 2019 before he left the program. Now Meyer is committed to building on the 10-win season for the Patriots in his 14th season at the helm.
“We hope to continue to be competitive this season,” Meyer, who 218-98 coaching record at the helm of the Patriots said. “Our main focus is still just looking to improve every day.”
The 2023 Patriots will be made up almost entirely of underclassmen, with just one junior and no seniors.
Those seniors and their experience will be tough to replace though as 4-year letterwinner and workhorse in the circle Ella Meyer (.316, 18 RBIs, 21 R) departs while important hitters Kayla Kruse (.508, 12 doubles, 3 HRs, 26 RBIs, 27 R), Jazmin Miranda (.375, 18 RBIs, 28 R), and Kelsey Smith (.405) all depart.
Experience and our offensive output are going to be weaknesses for us this season,” Meyer said of his squad that will consist of six sophomores, three freshmen and a junior.
That one junior is Audrey Honeck, an outfielder who hit .444 with 16 RBIs and 13 runs. The sophomore returners include Kasey Nelson (C, .349, 15 RBIs, 27 R, 6 doubles, 2 triples), Illiana Schwiebert (3B), Mariah Boyer (P, .292, 11 RBIs, 19 R, 1 HR) and Grace Behnfeld (OF).
The newcomers will consist of Shealin Schmetz (Fr., P-3B-1B), Haily Haas (So., INF), Kenna Rosengarten (Fr., INF), Addyson Stephens (So., INF) and Ashlyn Mullins (Fr., INF).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.