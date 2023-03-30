Defiance softball is ready to take the next step in 2022-23.
Last season, though they struggled at times, was a step in the right direction as they were able to put themselves back in the thick of Western Buckeye League contention, tying for second with a 6-3 league record.
But the overall record at 11-12 is still something left to be desired, especially three seasons removed from a second-straight WBL title and four years removed from a 23-3 record in 2018.
2023 is a season in which the Bulldogs would like to continue to push the mantle, but they’ll have to do it amidst plenty of uncertainty throughout the lineup.
Lost from last year’s squad were two seniors that played a big role in the middle of the lineup for the Bulldogs in Marrah Elston (.367 BA) and Grayce Jones (.261 BA), while depth pieces in Elivia Rosa (.250 BA) and Jaeden Delarber (.220 BA) were also lost to graduation.
“I always say this going into a new season but it’s like a big jigsaw puzzle. You’ve got to find the pieces you know where do you start with the corners, the sides or whatever,” Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. “It’s all about finding where people fit and what do we make the final picture look like. And we’ve got some pieces.”
Those pieces will start with three returning all-WBL players. Second-team all-WBL pick and leadoff hitter Elizabeth Hoffman returns for her senior campaign after a season in which she hit .455. Fellow senior Lindsay Roth will also be featured at the top of the lineup after a third-team all-WBL selection and .370 batting average.
The circle will be held down nicely by honorable mention all-WBL pick and junior Taighen Zipfel, who won 10 of the 11 games for the Bulldogs in the circle last season, going 10-6 with a 2.93 ERA. She will once again be looked at to carry most of the load for the Bulldogs, but junior Brooke Gathman, who earned some experience in the circle as well will eat up some innings too.
“Taighen is a fun young lady to work with. She’s gotten a lot stronger during winter workouts and she’ll be just as strong in the circle this year,” Parrish said. “We’ll go as she goes, but I’ve got some younger pitchers in there like Brooke Gathman that can throw a little bit too and it’s always nice to see what we can do when Taighen isn’t on the mound.”
Sophomore shortstop Ayvah Cullen will also be an important piece in the lineup after a freshman season in which she was key to the middle of the order and hit .365.
After that, however, there is a lot of uncertainty as though they’ll return plenty of letterwinners, most of them don’t have much varsity experience.
Hoffman and Roth each bring back the most experience, alongside the third senior on the squad Talya Escalmilla. All three, but especially Hoffman and Roth will play a big role in the leadership of a team that isn’t necessarily young, but is lacking varsity experience.
“You’d like to have like five or six seniors to lead us, but Elizabeth and Lindsay have done a great job leading so far,” Parrish said. “They know what is expected, they’ve been around the program so they are doing a fantastic job with that, taking the bull by the horns and they want to get that WBL title back.”
Filling out the rest of the lineup is going to be a day by day process for Parrish and his staff. Juniors Taylor Bibler and Gathman will likely take up two outfield spots for the Bulldogs at least to start and then the rest will be done by committee as Parrish hopes to find what he has in the early games in the season.
“Taylor Bibler has been up with us on the varsity but just hasn’t seen a whole lot of playing time. She’s just taken that role of saying ‘hey what do I need to do? Where can I get in the lineup,’” Parrish said. “She’s very fast and she’s stepped up so she’ll probably hold down one of the outfield spots as will Gathman who we will use as our second pitcher.”
“Then everybody else it is going to be kind of by committee,” Parrish continued. “We are carrying 15 up on the varsity and that’s the reason why. It will be by who is hitting, that’s who is going to be in the lineup … I could take nine out of this 15 out of a hat and we’d probably have a pretty good lineup.”
The Bulldogs start their season hosting their rivals Napoleon on Tuesday, March 28 then will get four more home games following that including Archbold on Thursday, March 30 and Otsego on Friday, March 31. Their first road game will come at Tinora on Monday, April 3 with their WBL opener coming on the road at Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday, April 4.
