ANTWERP — The Antwerp softball team found consistency in six years under head coach Krista Ordway, reaching the district tournament in each of the last five seasons and playing in the district finals three years running.
The 2023 season, however, will mark a changing of the guard in more ways than one.
Ordway stepped down as head coach after last year’s 11-6 (4-3 GMC) campaign in Antwerp with a 67-37 record that included the 2019 Division IV state championship run.
Also departing are key four-year veterans that saw time as freshmen on the state championship squad in multiple all-GMC awardees Asti Coppes (first team 2021-22, honorable mention 2019), Lauren Schuller (first team 2022, second team 2021) and Samantha Rigsby (second team 2022, honorable mention 2021) and graduates Emerson Litzenberg (honorable mention 2022), Kennedy Trabel and Ali Reinhart.
With first-year varsity coach Shelley Snyder moving into the head skipper role in the Archer dugout, the Blue and White will rely on a roster that is light on veterans but deep on players to stay amid the pack.
The infield will need holes filled at shortstop by Coppes (.622, 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 27 RBIs), third base by Rigsby (.500, nine doubles) and on the infield by Litzenberg (.341, five doubles, 15 RBIs), who also served as the team’s co-ace pitcher (51.1 IP, 6-3, 27 strikeouts). Schuller laced four triples and eight doubles with 16 steals while hitting over .400 as a senior and, with Trabel, leaves an outfield vacancy.
Leading the returning group of varsity players is senior pitcher/first baseman Lydia Krouse, who recorded a team-high 54 innings in the circle a season ago with a 5-3 record and 33 strikeouts with an ERA under 3.00 while knocking six hits, including a double.
Krouse is one of just four seniors on the varsity roster for the Archers, joined by Kearstyn Pierce (2B/3B/OF, three-year letterwinner, 11 hits, three doubles, one triple), Jillian Treece (1B/3B, two-year letterwinner, six hits) and Madison Berenyi (C/3B/OF). Junior Emma Townley rapped 13 hits, including a home run, to lead all returning batters and will slot in at catcher for a second season while also potentially seeing time at shortstop or second.
Junior Caydence Shull (five hits, one double) will help anchor the outfield with classmate Meagan Pendergrast (four hits, one double) while sophomore utility player Caroline Rohrs is also back after tallying three hits as a freshman.
Infielders Taylor Morales and Lucy Wales bring bak experience as letterwinners entering their junior campaigns, along with a sizeable sophomore class of Ellie Clem (P/2B), Lily Friend (OF/C), Maylynn Carnahan (1B), Madison Peters (OF/3B), Maggie Trabel (OF/2B) and Faith Clem (1B). Freshman newcomers to the program include Heydyn Lengacher (C/OF/3B), Lilly McKay (OF/2B), Raeley Franklin (utility), Taylor Shull (OF), Estee Lichty (OF) and Raelynn Zuber (utility).
Snyder’s first season features seven of the team’s first 11 games at home, including a non-league clash with Route 49 rival Hicksville on March 28, before opening league play on April 6 at home against county rival Wayne Trace. The Raiders, Fairview, Edgerton and Paulding will all play at Antwerp in GMC contests while defending D-IV state runner-up Lincolnview and D-II squad Wauseon will serve as tourney tune-ups to cap the regular season on May 9 and 15, respectively. The Archers will play at Hilltop on April 28 in an annual contest that will serve as a revenge game against a Cadet team that has eliminated the Archers one win short of regionals each of the past two seasons.
