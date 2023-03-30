LIBERTY CENTER — An experienced and deep Liberty Center team is hoping to make some noise in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League this season after they’ll return three all-NWOAL players to a squad that went 13-7 (4-3 NWOAL) last season.
LIBERTY CENTER — An experienced and deep Liberty Center team is hoping to make some noise in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League this season after they’ll return three all-NWOAL players to a squad that went 13-7 (4-3 NWOAL) last season.
It was already a young team last year that arguably gets younger this season with the departure of a five-person senior class. Ethan Tampurages (P, OF), Gavin Gerken (OF), Jake Spieth (OF), Evan Conrad (1B) and Jesse Noll leave the team, but eight lettermen return and that includes only one senior in Carter Dickman (P-C, 4.20 ERA).
Junior Landon Amstutz (P-SS) will lead the way in several facets for the Tigers as he returns to the diamond after garnering a first team all-NWOAL selection a season ago, leading the Tigers in batting average (.377), RBIs (18), runs scored (20), triples (3), stolen bases (15) strikeouts (35) and coming second in ERA (2.73). The ERA leader was junior classmate Brooks Behnfelt, who sported a 4-1 record last year with a 1.88 ERA. The two will provide for a solid one-two punch at the top of the rotation with junior Zac Weaver (2.33 ERA) adding to the mix.
“We have eight returning lettermen with experience at the varsity level,” LC head coach Ryan Zeiter said. “Our depth in pitching and experience in the infield should provide us with a competitive team.”
The returning sophomore letterman is Zander Zeiter (C-INF), who started off his high school career nicely garnering a second team all-NWOAL selection after batting .323, driving in 13 runs and leading the team with eight doubles. Landon Kruse (2B-P) another junior will also add to the lineup after his sophomore campaign warranted him an honorable mention all-NWOAL pick, going .365 at the plate with 14 RBIs.
Junior Zane Zeiter will likely be roaming an outfield spot for the Tigers with the last returning letterman mentioned Zac Smith getting time on the infield.
Replacing that big senior exodus for the Tigers is going to be three newcomers, including two juniors that will look to earn time in the outfield in Aiden Tallent and Brandan Mysinger. Mason Smith will battle for time on the infield as a freshman.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.