HAVILAND — The 2022 season marked a new high water mark for the Wayne Trace baseball program as the team shared the Green Meadows Conference title and recorded a 22-4 record, marking the second league title in program history (1986) and a single-season school record for victories.
Though the Raiders’ season came to an end one win short of regionals, the Red, White and Blue lose just three players from last year’s breakthrough season and eighth-year coach Ryne Jerome has plenty of optimism for the upcoming campaign.
All-GMC second-teamer Allen Minck departs from the Raider rotation after tallying a 7-1 record with 43 strikeouts and a 2.82 ERA in 44.2 innings, along with infielders Bailey Adams and Jackson Newman.
However, the core of the roster is back with experience under their belt and just three seniors ahead of an outstanding six-man junior contingent.
Junior hurler Breven Anderson led the staff statistically with an 8-0 record, 1.16 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48.1 innings while also rapping 17 hits with nine RBIs. Classmate Cooper Wenzlick staked his case as the top man in the batting order, tying a school record with a .465 batting average last year while setting school marks for season hits (40) and RBIs (35) and rapping 10 doubles, a triple and two homers with 13 steals and 28 runs scored to nab a first team all-GMC spot.
Senior Evan Crosby (2-0, 8.2 IP, 16 Ks) and senior lefty Tyler Davis (2-1, 35 innings, 3.40 ERA, 37 strikeouts, .194, nine RBIs, 12 hits) provide veteran leadership along with Kyle Slade (C/1B, .299, 26 hits,19 RBIs).
With Anderson and Wenzlick, the Raiders’ junior group dominated on the diamond last spring as Kyle Forrer (P/C/IF/OF) was a second team all-GMC pick thanks to a .398 average, 33 hits, 19 runs, two home runs and 23 RBIs. Classmates Tucker Antoine (C/utility, .292, 26 hits, 26 runs, seven doubles, 12 RBIs, team-high 16 steals), Jordan Lotz (P/OF, .143, seven at-bats) and Cale Winans (.295, 23 hits, 24 runs, six doubles, 16 RBIs, 10 steals) round out the group of returning lettermen, along with sophomore Tyler Head (P/OF), who had eight at-bats as a freshman, recording a triple and two RBIs and drawing six walks.
Hoops standout Kyle Stoller (IF/OF) could be in the mix for playing time, along with Caden Tumblin (Jr., P/OF) and sophomores Conner Davis (P/IF/OF), Tyson Gerber (P/IF), Brady Miller (P/IF/OF) and Keegan Rager (P/C).
“We feel like experience on the infield and behind the plate is really going to be a strength for us,” said Jerome, who enters the 2023 season just two wins away from 75 for his career as Raider skipper. “That being said, we will have to handle a lack of pitching depth behind some very good arms.”
The Raiders’ hopes of an unbeaten run through the conference slate were dashed in a windy loss to Tinora late in the season but with the wealth of experience back, WT has staked its claim as a title contender.
“With the experience returning from last year’s team, we expect to compete for another conference championship and we expect to be playing our best ball by the time the postseason rolls around,” said Jerome. “Our area over the years has featured some very solid baseball all across the board and this year will be no different. The GMC will be pretty competitive from top to bottom, but right now Tinora has to be the favorite in the conference with Fairview also in the mix.”
