After winning a share of their fifth-straight Green Meadows Conference title it is reloading time on Domersville road as Tinora baseball will need to replace eight-person senior class and their top three pitchers from a team that went 21-6, 6-1 GMC last season.
Those top three pitchers were Casen Wolfrum (39.3 IP, 6-0, 0.89 ERA, 50 Ks, 10 BB), Nolan Schafer (36 IP, 4-1, 1.94 ERA, 26 Ks, 9 BB), and Cole Commisso (30.1 IP, 5-1, 2.77 ERA, 29 Ks, 25 BB).
All three players were named first team all-GMC for their efforts both on the mound and at the plate as well, with Commisso earning a first team all-state nod. Commisso led all Rams with a .505 batting average, 11 doubles, five home runs, 50 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 16 stolen bases. Wolfrum was second on the team in average (.427), RBIs (33) and doubles (4). Schafer was third on the team in average (.354), second in runs scored (35) as well as home runs (3) and led the team with 20 walks.
Aside from those three the Rams also lost second team all-conference pick Jayden Bergman (.324 BA, 19 R, 24 RBIs, 13 BB), Bryce Bailey (.214 BA, 12 R, 15 RBIs), Tristan Birks (.288 BA, 12 RBIs, 16 R, 2 HR, 11 BB), Keegan Miles (.308 BA, 6 RBIs, 10 R, 10 BB) and Ty Wiemken (.333 BA, 7 RBIs, 5 R).
That’s a lot for one Division III program to lose, but if anyone can do it and still compete at the top of the GMC, it’s Tinora under head coach Brent Renollet who sports a 387-144 record going into his 23rd season.
The first part of rebuilding the team is figuring out who can eat up innings on the mound. Senior Eli Plassman was fourth on the team a season ago in innings pitched (20 IP, 2.80 ERA, 13 Ks, 5 BB) and will most likely be looked at to pitch often this year. Other than that though, the next most innings by any returner comes from sophomore Alex Schaublin (12.2 IP, 7.22 ERA, 7 Ks, 18 BBs).
Then at the dish, Kadyn Radzik returns after an honorable mention sophomore campaign that saw him bat .338, score 30 runs, drive in 12 more, draw 11 walks and 12 hit by pitches. Schaublin (.324 BA, 14 RBIs, 7 R), junior Grady Gustwiler (.290 BA, 2 RBIs, 11 R) and seniors Teron Ward (.333 BA, 3 RBIs, 13 R), Luke Harris and Dalton Wolfrum will also look to make noise in the lineup.
Behind those returning letterwinners will be a plethora of newcomers that includes four seniors, three juniors and five sophomores all looking to make an impact and help the Rams to their sixth-straight conference title.
“Our hitting and athletic ability will be the strength of our team,” Renollet said. “Our defense and lack of a dominant pitcher will be the biggest weaknesses … we hope to be a very good team and a tough out come tournament time.”
The Rams will open their season Tuesday, March 28 at McComb and face two more road games before their home opener against Elmwood on Monday, April 3. Their league opener will also come at home three days later against Paulding.
“We look to improve every game. Our schedule is very demanding,” Renollet said. “The league will be decided by the team that develops a second and third pitcher.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.