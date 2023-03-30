SHERWOOD — As Fairview head coach Andy Singer approaches his third decade as skipper in Sherwood, a group of six returning lettermen and a standout hurler back at full strength has the Apaches confident they’ll be able to stay among the upper echelon in the Green Meadows Conference in 2023.
An extra shot in the arm came over the summer as the Apaches defeated Defiance to win the Jr. ACME state championship, the first time in program history, to follow a 14-12 (3-4 GMC) varsity spring campaign that ended with a loss to Otsego in sectionals.
“We had a very successful summer through our Jr. ACME and ACME program. The hard-working, competitive young men that we have will no doubt continue to improve as the season goes,” said Singer, who enters his 20th season at the helm with 314 career victories. “We have seven seniors that have experience in many varsity sports so they understand the level of play that we want to see.”
Senior Jackson Grine was sidelined during baseball season a year ago rehabbing a knee injury but will anchor the Apaches’ pitching rotation in his final year in Black and Gold after recording a 6-3 record on the bump in 2021 with 50 strikeouts and a 1.39 ERA in 40.1 innings while hitting .409 with 27 hits, three home runs, 31 RBIs and 20 runs. Grime saw limited action with 14 innings of work, striking out 32 with six walks and four earned runs allowed with an 0-1 record and seven plate appearances with two hits.
Joining Grine in their final go-rounds are seniors Adam Lashaway (P/C/OF, three-year letterman), Eli Shininger (P/IF), Abram Shininger (P/IF/OF), Kolton Schooley (P/IF) and Bailey Schooley (C/IF/OF) and junior Jude Shininger (P/IF/OF).
Eli Shininger earned a second-team spot on the all-GMC roster a season ago after hitting .318 with 27 hits, six doubles and 16 RBIs and pitching 29.1 innings with a 3-1 record, 27 strikeouts and a 1.43 ERA.
Lashaway was an honorable mention pick in the conference with a .343 average, 23 hits, two triples, two homers and 17 RBIs with 15 steals. Abram Shininger (.347, three doubles, seven RBIs, 19.1 IP, 3-0, 2.17 ERA, 21 K’s), Jude Shininger (.143, two doubles, five runs, 1-2, 14.2 IP, 12 K’s), Kolton Schooley (.263, two doubles, 10 runs, nine RBIs) and Bailey Schooley (17 at-bats, six hits, five steals) all bring back varsity experience.
A key cog to replace, however, will be all-Ohio utility man Nathaniel Adkins as the first team all-GMC performer did some of everything for the Apaches with a .500 average, 41 hits, seven doubles, four triples, two homers, 23 RBIs and 21 steals while pitching 47 innings with a 4-4 record, 83 strikeouts, four complete games and a 3.79 ERA.
Baserunning threats Keaton Singer (three-year letterman, 16 steals, 22 runs) and Brady Karzynow (second team all-GMC, 25 runs, 12 steals) also depart.
The team’s youth movement, fresh off the Jr. ACME title, brings confidence and talent to the roster with juniors Breaven Williams and Nathan Olinger, sophomores Zane Timbrook, Jesse Coolman, Eli Meyer, Dawson Hartz, Hoyt Brown, Aiden Castline, Carter Hill and Cash King entering the fray, along with freshmen Elijah Arend, Jackson Brady and Noah Shininger.
The four aforementioned Shiningers will be in the mix for time on the mound behind Grine as the Apache workhorse with Kolton Schooley at second, Grine and Eli Shininger at first and Lashaway behind the plate.
“As always we need to be consistent on defense by limiting the number of errors mentally and physically and offensively we need to move runners home when in scoring position,” said Singer. “We will have a few new faces on the field this spring but those faces will represent us well.”
Williams, Mack, Abram Shininger and Retcher will be the leaders in the pack to see time in the outfield for Fairview.
“We are excited about this upcoming season,” added Singer. “It has the makings to be very successful. We have seven returning letterwinners and seven seniors who know what it takes to compete at the level we are looking for and a talented younger group that with more experience and work have real potential to make that next leap to the varsity level.”
The Apaches will face challenges right out of the gate with trips to Lima Shawnee and Defiance to start the regular season, along with home dates against Archbold and Wauseon before opening their league schedule against county rival Ayersville on April 6 at home.
Ayersville and defending GMC co-champions Tinora and Wayne Trace will all visit Fairview in conference play with the other tri-champion Antwerp hosting the Apaches on April 11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.