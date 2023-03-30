AYERSVILLE — Ayersville took its lumps during the regular season but put together a sectional championship season in 2022.
Anchored by multiple all-league performers with another year of experience together, the Pilots have hopes on breaking through and moving from also-rans in the Green Meadows Conference to contention for league supremacy for the first time since 2016.
Through seniors Luke DeLano (second team all-GMC, four-year letterman, 3B/P, .247, 13 hits, four doubles), Zac Moss (four-year letterman, OF/IF, .238, 15 hits, eight RBIs), Tyler Winzeler (three-year letterman, honorable mention all-GMC, .261, 12 hits, six RBIs) and Isaiah Joseph (IF) all depart, head coach Alan Maag’s squad has a formidable trio atop their rotation entering the new campaign.
Blake Hauenstein garnered first team all-GMC recognition for the 12-12 (1-6 GMC) Pilots last season after hitting .453 with 29 hits, six doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs and a dozen steals while striking out 32 in 24 innings across six starts. The future University of Findlay Oiler will be joined by junior hurler Abe DeLano (.309, 21 hits, five doubles, 16 RBIs, 23 runs, 2-4, 37 innings, 47 strikeouts, 3.97 ERA), who was a second team all-GMC pick, and junior Ben Amoroso (.299, 20 hits, 13 RBIs, eight steals, 3-1, 33.2 innings, 24 K’s, 1.25 ERA).
Senior Weston McGuire (IF/OF, .348, 23 hits, seven doubles, 15 RBIs), juniors Lucas Fishpaw (OF/P, one RBI, three runs), Trenton Florence (IF/P, nine at-bats, two hits) and Carter Michel (C/IF, .176, six hits, five RBIs, 10 runs) and sophomore Ryne Maag (P/IF, .130, five runs) are also back in Pilot Blue this spring as returning lettermen.
“We feel like we have an athletic, intelligent team back this year,” said Maag, who has tallied 54 wins as Pilot skipper heading into his sixth year. “We’ve got a boatload of experience back with three of our top four pitchers back from last year and three of our top five hitters back as well.
“The bottom of the order is young, though, and that will be something we’ll have to overcome, especially early in the season.”
Sophomore infielders Kolten Dockery and Andrue Barrick will be candidates for larger roles for Ayersville this spring, with Barrick potentially seeing varsity time at catcher, along with freshman outfielder and pitcher Owen Lloyd.
Added experience in the postseason is always helpful and the Pilots have won sectional championships in each of the last two seasons, defeating Montpelier 9-0 in last year’s sectional final before bowing out in districts to top-seeded Wayne Trace 13-0 the year after dropping an 8-7 11-inning marathon in a district semifinal against Montpelier.
“We’re looking to build off back-to-back district trips and continue to improve throughout the season,” said Maag, whose Pilots will play six of their first eight games on the road, including trips to Archbold, Fairview, Elida and Edgerton while also hosting defending D-IV state runner-up Lincolnview on April 4. Paulding, Antwerp and Hicksville will visit Ayersville during conference play this season.
