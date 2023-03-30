PAULDING — Though first team all-GMC pitcher and catcher Sam Woods was lost to graduation, Paulding’s core of returners has the Panthers focused on climbing the Green Meadows Conference ladder in 2023.
Paulding, which finished 13-13 (4-3 GMC) a season ago in head coach Ben Barton’s third year in charge, was in the mix amid the conference hierarchy. The Panthers took eventual unbeaten league champ Tinora to the brink before the Rams rallied to win 3-2 in eight innings as a balanced lineup and pitching staff gave the Maroon and White plenty of flexibility throughout the year.
That flexibility remains this season as three different players with at least 23 innings of work last season return for the Panther rotation. Though Woods departs (41.1 innings, 48 strikeouts, 2.20 ERA, .319, 22 hits, 27 runs, two home runs), along with Reid Johanns (23 strikeouts in 22.1 innings), the senior duo of Jacob Martinez (2.39 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 41 innings) and Ethan Foltz (24 strikeouts, 24 innings) and sophomore Kane Jones (30 K’s, 23 IP) are back to handle hurling duties.
Martinez drove in 15 runs and scored 16 en route to a second team all-GMC spot a season ago while Foltz (18 runs scored) will see time at shortstop. With Woods and Logan Tope (honorable mention all-GMC, .324, 23 hits, 14 RBIs) gone, catching duties will see senior Isaac Reeb, junior Kobe Foor and potentially sophomore Greyson Harder and freshman Grady Barton logging time behind the plate.
Barton cited the team’s pitching depth as a strength for this spring as seniors Peyton Adams (13 RBIs) and Larkin Yates could bring some veteran experience to the rotation along with infield and outfield spots, respectively. Senior Nick Manz (OF) and junior Casey Agler (IF/OF) round out the returning lettermen for the Panthers with two letters apiece.
Juniors Patrick Paholak (P/OF) and Hunter Couts (IF) join the fray on the varsity level along with sophomore Brandon Schroeder (1B/P) and freshman Blake Rhonehouse (IF/P/C).
The Panthers will need to brush up with the bats to keep up a run of consistent play, according to Barton.
“I am very confident in our starting pitching, which will allow us to compete for the conference title,” said Barton. “With our pitching depth, it should allow us to be above average. If we can find a couple of surprise hitters, we can make a possible tournament run.”
Outside of a very balanced and competitive conference slate, Paulding has its share of challenges on the docket with former Northwest Conference colleagues Crestview and Lincolnview on the slate before tilts against Archbold, Patrick Henry, Ottawa-Glandorf and Defiance in succession. A trip to Tinora starts off the league path on April 6 as Hicksville, Fairview and Edgerton visit Paulding in league play.
“The league will be very competitive again with everyone having really good starting pitching,” noted Barton.
