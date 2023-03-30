ANTWERP — For the third straight on-field season, the Antwerp Archers won a district baseball championship and their second Green Meadows Conference title in that span.
However, the 2023 campaign will mark the end of an era for the Blue and White as the three-man senior contingent of four-year lettermen Luke Krouse, Hunter Sproles and Chase Clark graduate as the final three players to see time on the team’s 2019 run to the Division IV state tourney.
Krouse’s loss will be an especially jarring one as the two-time first team all-Ohio star and 2022 GMC Player of the Year departs after an outstanding career at the plate (.457 career average, 100 hits, 30 doubles, 10 home runs, 90 RBIs) and on the mound (17-3, 137 innings, 208 K’s, 1.40 ERA).
Krouse, who was 5-1 with 65 strikeouts in 45 innings last year while hitting .472 with 34 hits, seven home runs and 30 RBIs, is now pitching for Bowling Green State University. Sproles (.384, 28 hits, nine doubles, two homers, 23 RBIs, 22 runs) provided depth on the mound (2-2, 23 innings, 2.74 ERA, 36 strikeouts) last year while Clark anchored the team defensively behind the dish while hitting .321 with 26 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs and 30 RBIs and 24 runs scored.Both Sproles and Clark were named to the all-GMC first team with Krouse.
“Leadership will take somewhat of a step back from last season without Luke on the team,” admitted head coach Zac Feasby, who has accrued 55 of his 81 career wins with the ARchers in the last four years. “He was a natural leader who led vocally and by example. However, with that absence, we have some viable candidates.”
Though the losses are major ones, the Archers are far from barren for talent as seven lettermen return for another go-round at a conference championship. Leading that group are three-year lettermen Parker Moore and Ethan Lichty, who will both be major keys in the Antwerp rotation. Moore hit .342 with 26 hits, five doubles and 15 RBIs and was a sparkling 5-0 on the year with a 2.92 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 38.1 innings while the 6-4 righty Lichty hit at a .356 clip with 26 hits and 30 RBIs while finishing 3-0 on the bump with 30 K’s and a 1.62 ERA in 21.2 innings to earn honorable mention all-GMC status.
Junior Reid Lichty will provide a double threat as well, hitting .368 last year with 21 hits, six doubles and a dozen RBIs and tallying a 2-1 record, 14 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA in 16 innings.
“I expect the top of our lineup to be dangerous at the plate,” said Feasby. “Starting pitching experience should be a strength again this year, but overall pitching depth is a concern.”
Senior Eli Reinhart (.308, 20 hits, four doubles, 16 RBIs, 14 runs), juniors Carson Altimus (.257, 18 hits, two triples, 11 RBIs, 20 runs, seven steals) and Camden Fuller (.375, three runs) and sophomore Aiden Lichty (.213, 13 hits, five doubles, 13 RBIs, 13 runs) are back as well.
Ethan and Reid Lichty will join Moore at the top of the rotation with Altimus, Fuller and sophomores Derek Hines and Teeghun Marlin providing depth.
With Krouse and Sproles gone, Altimus should slot in at shortstop, while Hines could be the replacement for Clark at catcher. Reinhart will see more action in the outfield as a senior with sophomore Jaxon Jones, junior outfielder Zane Wolf and freshmen Kane Hines (IF/OF) and Dylan Hahn (OF) filling out the group. Fuller was more of a defensive presence last season but will see more at-bats offensively in 2023.
“We should be able to remain competitive in all games and in conference play,” said Feasby. “eams to improve this season. We need to find two or three guys that can step into main roles this year after losing a great graduating class. A main focus will be better situational hitting and two-strike hitting.”
