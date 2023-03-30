NAPOLEON — Napoleon baseball had a nice run to district finals last season after a rough Northern Lakes League slate saw them go 15-13, 7-6 NLL on the season.
And now behind a new head coach and six returning letterwinners, the Wildcats are hoping to parlay that postseason success into another successful season in 2023.
Eric Sprague will be the man in charge for Napoleon baseball and he comes with 14 years of coaching experience but none as a head coach. Sprague crosses enemy lines by taking the role as a Defiance High School graduate and former DHS assistant.
Their first goal this season is to improve their fifth-place NLL standing from a season ago, and that is a mighty tough task with baseball powers Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg and defending state champions Sylvania Northview, just a few of the many tough squads they’ll be up against.
They have an ace on the mound to throw in those big games in Blake Wolf returns for his senior season after leading the Wildcats in innings pitched (56) and ERA (1.75) while going 6-3 with 45 strikeouts on the season.
Beyond that, however, are some question marks. One of their two seniors that exit includes Tanner Rubinstein, who logged a team second-best 43.2 innings while posting a 3.20 ERA, a 4-3 record and a team-best 53 strikeouts. And to make matters even worse, junior Lucas Gerken, who led the team in innings (23), posted a 1.78 ERA, 4-0 record and a team-best 33 strikeouts in the Napoleon acme team’s run to state, is out with an injury.
So behind Wolf is an inexperienced crew and in the gauntlet that the NLL will provide, more than one good arm will be needed.
Owen Espinosa is a player that played mostly junior varsity as a freshman a year ago but logged plenty of inning in acme ball for the Wildcats over the summer going 1-2 in 20.2 innings with a 2.71 ERA, 19 strikeouts and six walks. He will likely be a newcomer that the Wildcats will look upon to help give them some innings in 2023. Another sophomore in Cal Bickel will also likely be looked upon to give the Wildcats some innings.
“One cause for concern this season is the returning letterwinners on the mound, outside of Blake Wolf,” Sprague said of the pitching situation for the Wildcats.
The hitting situation is less dire, as though they’ll have to replace Tanner Rubinstein and Kaleb Woods’ production at the plate, they’ll get back some key pieces.
Tanner’s brother Trey Rubinstein was one of the best hitters in his freshman campaign as he led the team in average (.368) on 28 hits in 76 at-bats. He will man an outfield spot while Wolf when not pitching will likely play first base. Senior Bryce Martinez will play a utility role. Junior Luke Hardy will manage the game behind the dish while the other two returning letterwinners and Gerken and senior Blake Buehrer are both nursing injuries.
As much of a boost as Espinosa could give this Wildcats squad on the mound, he’ll also be looked upon to produce at the plate after an acme season in which he posted a 1.095 OPS, a .393 batting average, eight RBIs and nine runs scored. Fellow sophomore and newcomer Blaine Ford (1.077 OPS, .429 BA, 10 RBIs, 10 R in acme ball) could also be a crucial bat for the Wildcats.
“Team speed, defense and our outfield play are going to be strengths for us this season,” Sprague said. “This group is young but has a lot of potential. How we go about the details day in and day out will go a long way in where we go.”
Rounding out the roster will be Bryce Bostelman (Sr., P-SS-2B), Jacob Shadle (Jr., P-Utility), Tyler Diemer (Jr. OF), Devin Dietrich (Jr., OF), Zach Ehlers (Jr., OF), Parker Woods (So., OF-P), Eric Hershberger (So., OF-P) and Auston Bible (Jr., 3B).
The Wildcats will open their season on the road at Ray Sumpter Field in Bryan on Tuesday, March 28 before their first home contest at home against Wauseon on Thursday March 30. They’ll travel to Defiance on Saturday, April 1 then to Archbold on Tuesday, April 4 before they welcome in Bowling Green on Wednesday, April 5 for their NLL opener.
“The NLL is always a strong league,” Sprague said. “Anthony Wayne, Northview and Perrysburg will be the strongest contenders.”
