HOLGATE — A 10-10 overall record and 5-2 record inside the Buckeye Border Conference in 2022 was a huge step forward for Holgate baseball.
And in 2023, the Tigers are hoping to continue that success with eight returning lettermen and just three lettermen lost to graduation.
Pitching is going to be the biggest need of replacing for the Tigers as they graduate three pitchers that combined to throw 76.1 innings last season in Brodi Burgei (32 IP, 3-3, 2.19 ERA, 19 Ks, 13 BB), Hunter Gerschutz (22.2 IP, 1-0, 1.54 ERA, 27 Ks, 13 BB) and Robbie Thacker (21.2 IP, 2-1, 6.78 ERA, 26 Ks, 21 BB). Outside of senior and first team all-BBC selection Micah Bok (62 Ks), who led the team with 38 innings and was 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA, no one returning pitched more than nine innings last year.
“Our lack of pitching, as well as our numbers and overall baseball knowledge, are our biggest weaknesses headed into the season,” Holgate head coach Tim Kelly, who enters his 12th eason at the helm of the Tigers said.
Several different players will be looked at to fill the exodus on the mound including seniors Abe Kelly (6.2 IP, 1-0, 9.45 ERA, 9 Ks) and Owen Leaders as well as junior Jake Thome and freshman Aiden Wagner.
At the plate, the loss of Thacher will be critical as he led the team in batting average (.377), doubles (8), triples (3), runs scored (25) and walks (13). Burgei (.211, 3 doubles, 14 RBIs, 12 R) will also be in need of replacing.
Still the core of the lineup returns as they’ll bring back a second team all-BBC pick at catcher in Dylan Boecker (.281, 8 doubles, 13 RBIs, 21 R), as well as other solid hitters such as Bok (.295, 5 doubles, 14 RBIs, 17 R), Leaders (.333, 14 RBIs, 12 R), Isaac DeLong (.230 BA), Kelly (.226, 8 RBIs, 10 R), Noah Grime, honorable mention all-BBC pick Thome (.231, 3 doubles, 9 RBIs, 18 R) and Paul DeLong.
“Our experience, play up the middle and catchers are going to be the biggest strengths to our team,” Kelly said.
The Tigers will also be bringing in five freshman as to go along with Wagner, who hopes to help out on the mound, Isaac Mendoza (OF), Holden Hartman (C-IF), Austin Medina (IF) and Matt Healy (IF) will all fight for playing time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.