HICKSVILLE — With six starters returning, including four seniors, Hicksville baseball hopes to be much improved in 2023 after going 8-11 and 1-6 in the Green Meadows Conference in 2022.
They’ll have to address the elephant in the room first though as first team all-GMC pitcher and outfielder Jackson Bergman is currently pitching at the University of Toledo. In eight games and 23.1 innings last season, Bergman posted a 1.73 ERA and 41 strikeouts while also leading the team in batting average (.375), RBIs (16) and stolen bases (9).
And it isn’t just Bergman that departs either as Aiden Champion who was second on the team in innings (32) and posted a 1.97 ERA with 22 strikeouts while hitting .316 at the plate with 14 RBIs graduated as did Zach Thatcher who hit .300 and led the team with five doubles.
The rest of the lineup though returns including senior Aaron Klima on the mound who led the team in innings (33) and strikeouts (41) while posting a 2.33 ERA, a .344 batting average, and tied for team-best totals in RBIs (16) and runs scored (17).
And though Klima is the main returning piece on the mound, 10th year head coach Tim Shock feels as though his pitching depth is solid with several newcomes as well as players with limited experience last season being added to the rotation.
“We have plenty of pitching depth but have to be more consistent throwing strikes,” Shock said. Our versatility, pitching depth and overall experience will be our biggest strengths this season.“
Adding to that over expereince will be a slew of returning letterman including four seniors.
Senior Maverik Keesbury will compete for a spot in the pitching rotation as will fellow senior Brody Balser and both will be key pieces in the lineup as well. Keesbury drove in 12 runs a year ago and stole five bases while Balser hit .338, tied for the team lead in runs scored (17), clubbed four doubles and stole five bases. Tatum Sheets is the fourth senior for the aces.
David Taylor and and Rylen Bassett are the returning juniors for the Aces while Austin Sanders is back as a sophomore after a freshman season that saw him hit a team second-best .361, score 12 runs and club three doubles.
With these returning letterwinners, Shock feels that at the plate they need to be better at limiting strikeouts and in the field they’ll need to be better defensively while overall they’ll need better leadership.
“We have the potential to be a really good team,” Shock said. “We have to be more consistent and get some leadership from our upperclassmen. We need to continue to work hard and not get complacent. I feel we have a solid club but moving to Division III this year for the tournament will definitely test us.
Five promising newcomers will all fight for spots as well both on the mound and in the field. Junior Aiden Pollack (P-1B), and sophmores Owen Stuckey (P-INF), Brant Langham (P-INF), Bronson Graber (C-P-INF) and Parker Bassett (OF-INF-P) will all be first-year varsity players competing for playing time.
The Aces will begin their season on the road against North Central on Monday, March 27 before traveling to Antwerp the next day for a non-league contest against the Archers. Their home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against Convoy Crestview. They’ll open the GMC season on Thursday April 6 at home against Edgerton.
“Our league is going to be tough from top to bottom this year,” Shock said. “We will have to play at at high level every game to compete for the league championship.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.