HAMLER — There is no better time than the present for Patrick Henry baseball as coming off a regional run in basketball and a playoff win in football, the Patriots are hoping to replicate that success on the diamond as they head into the 2023 season returning all nine of their starters from last year.
2022 was a solid year for the Hamler natives as they went 12-11, 4-3 NWOAL and made a trip to districts. Now with their entire lineup back, including five players that have more than one year of varsity experience, and good program numbers, they are hoping to take things to the next level.
“We wish to build back a winning culture at Patrick Henry. Our program will have the same goals every year; win 20 games, compete for a league title and make a strong tournament run,” Patrick Henry first-year head coach Brett Yungmann said.
Doing that will likely start with a three-headed senior monster on the mound Aiden Behrman and Logan Hudson each look to build on the 2022 season that saw them each garner a second-team all-NWOAL selection, while Daniel Schmeltz will look to do the same following an honorable mention selection.
Behrman led the team in innings going 42.2 frames with a 6-3 record, a 2.30 ERA, 55 strikeouts, and 20 walks. Hudson went 32.2 innings with a 3-4 record, a 4.71 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 13 walks. Schmeltz was 2-1, with a four ERA, 32 strikeouts and 27 walks.
Behrman will once again be the leader on the hill this season but the number two spot is still up for grabs according to Yungmann.
“We are still looking for someone to fill the position as our number two starter on the hill,” he said.
Seniors Mason Schwiebert as well as Colton Stewart, juniors Landon Johnson (25 IP, 1-2, 3.64 ERA, 13 Ks, 2 BB) and Brock Behrman, sophomore Lane Jackson and freshman Mack Hieber are all also listed as pitchers for the Patriots and could take a bigger role on the mound as well.
At the plate, the charge will be led by junior Nash Meyer who garnered a first-team all-NWOAL selection after leading the team in batting average (.485), RBIs (24), doubles (9) and home runs (2) while also putting up 24 runs scored. Behrman, alongside his stellar performance on the mound, was second on the team in batting average (.408) while adding a team third-best 14 RBIs, and a team-best 27 runs scored. Hudson went .377 at the plate with 11 RBIs, 24 runs scored and a team-best 15 walks.
After those three hitters though, the Patriots often struggled a season ago with Landon Johnson being the only other player to hit above .300, hitting exactly at that mark while driving in 11 runs and scoring 22.
As a team, the Patriots struck out 150 times last season which is something they hope to improve upon this season.
“We have a limited number of practices as a full squad with the success of our basketball team, but with the time we do have we are looking to have more consistency one-through-nine at the plate after striking out 150 times last year,” Yungmann said.
Those players that will hope to improve that consistency at the bottom of the order will be players like sixth senior Drew Rosengarten (.114 BA, 4 RBIs, 6 R), juniors Houston Miranda (.259 BA, 1 HR, 11 RBIs, 8 R, 10 BB) and Brock Behrman as well as sophomore Jackson and the lone freshman Hieber.
The Patriots open their season on the road at Miller City on Monday, March 27 and follow that up with another road contest the next day against Van Buren. Their home opener will come against Paulding on Friday, March 31 with the league slate starting at home as well against Swanton on Monday, April 10.
“The NWOAL has several solid programs and is very competitive from the top down,” Yungmann said. “Our district also has a solid group of programs with great pitching. We have a ton of upperclassmen and returning lettermen that are ready to compete.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.