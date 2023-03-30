WAUSEON — Wauseon baseball and softball head into 2023 both needing to replace talented senior classes.
For Indian baseball, despite seeing two players named to the second team in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League and another named to the first team, they struggled early going 8-16 overall but managed to keep their head above water in the league going 4-3.
That league finish is something they hope carries over into this season.
Clay Stump and Will Sherman both depart and were major factors on the mound. Stump dealt with injury but was second team all-NWOAL in 2021. Sherman went 5-3 and sported a 2.55 ERA in his second team all-NWOAL senior season.
Replacing them on the mound might prove easier than originally thought due to some injuries to the pitching staff a season ago. Seniors Eli Delgado, Ryan Marks, Keaton Hartsock and Kage Little all have seen some time on the mound. Juniors Tyson Rodriguez and Kaden Clymer will each look to add depth as well.
“We had several pitchers who were forced into more innings than expected in 2022 due to injuries to our staff,” Wauseon head coach Trent Thomas, who enters his 16th season at the helm of the Indians, said. “Due to this we have some experience coming back on the mound and also a few others coming off injuries that we look to use.”
At the plate it will be senior and first team all-NWOAL pick Jude Armstrong leading the way and playing first base. Delgado, Marks and Rodriguez all earned honorable mention picks as well and will fill in spots in the lineup too.
“We had a lot of new faces in the lineup in 2022 and they gained valuable varsity experience last year but our hitting will need to be better than it was last season,” Thomas said. “We do have some new faces this season that we will look to use and fill up some spots in our lineup.”
As for the softball team, they are coming off a district runner-up finish and NWOAL championship a year ago.
Two first-team all-NWOAL players are lost to graduation with Autumn Pelok (.592 BA) and Jayli Vazquez each departing (.407 BA, 39 RBIs). Olivia Gigax was also a big part of the middle of the lineup for the Indians and she too exits.
“The sheer power the three brought to the plate for us will be hard to replicate. We will miss their outstanding glove skills and unprecedented knowledge of the game that helped lead the team last year. They will be greatly missed as all three continue their softball careers at the collegiate level,” Wauseon head coach Jen Croninger said.
The Indians will still bring back some key pieces from that squad, however. Most notably returning is their lead hurler in Ella Hagemen who was a second team all-NWOAL pick as she sported a 3.21 ERA. At the plate Bri Hays (2nd team all-district, .366 BA), Aubrianna Everly (HM all-NWOAL, .509 BA) and Anna Kovar (2nd team all-NWOAL, .386 BA) will all be key cogs to the lineup this season.
Other notable returners that will help the Indians at the dish include Grace Calvin, Ella Albright, Lyndsey Pence, Madisyn Ledyard, Lola Lavidner and Danica Pack.
“Our girls are extremely focused this year. They challenge each other every day to better the team and that drive, we hope will carry us far with our goals,” Croninger said. “I am extremely proud of how the girls are coming together as a team, but we will have people in new roles and it will take some time to get everyone’s skill-sets blending. We will also need the communication andmental conditioning of our newcomers to develop very quickly.”
“We have worked very hard in the offseason to help prepare for what we know will be a very difficult road ahead in the NWOAL as well as our path to tournament play,” Croninger continued. “We understand that there is going to be pressure that comes with the talent we have returning.”
The softball squad will open their season at home against Stryker on Monday, March 27 and then a day later welcome Edgerton. They’ll travel to Napoleon on Thursday, March 30. Their NWOAL opener is at Bryan on Monday, April 10.
As for the baseball team, they’ll also welcome Stryker on Monday, March 27 for their home and season opener and travel to Napoleon on Thursday, March 27. Their NWOAL opener is also at Bryan on Monday, April 10.
