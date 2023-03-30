STRYKER — Both Stryker baseball and softball are heading into the 2023 season with the belief that they have what it takes to take a step forward.
The Panther baseball squad finished just 3-17 and 1-6 in the Buckeye Border Conference a season ago and now Austin Nickells will be in charge of trying to push the program in a different direction.
There is talent and experience to work with as they only lost two seniors from that 2022 squad in Teyvon Harris (178 BA, 4 RBIs) and Logan Stuckey.
Most of their lineup production is back however and it will be led by Levin Barnum (.413 BA, 11 RBIs) and Jacob Myers (.319 BA, 1 RBI) while Gavin Labo (.245 BA, 4 RBIs), Daniel Donovan (.234 BA, 4 RBIs), Matthew Froelich (.231 BA, 2 RBIs) Braylen Wickerham (.172 BA, 4 RBIs), Jacob Cadwell (.132 BA, 3 RBIs) and Devin Montague will all look to improve their numbers this year.
Newcomers Mateo Villanueva, William Donovan and Elijah Capps also will look to make their impact felt on the Panthers as well.
“We bring back eight starters from last year and are a team with a ton of baseball experience,” first-year head coach Austin Nickells said. “We have great team speed and team chemistry to go along with some good arms that have the ability to take a big step from last season.”
“We look to take a big step in the right direction this year. We have all the pieces to be a good team and to showcase the talent we have. We just need to put it all together,” Nickells added.
On the softball diamond, the Panthers are coming off a less-than-stellar 6-9, 3-4 BBC season from a team a year ago that had experience with 11 letterwinners returning.
Some of that experience is lost this season with the most notable departure being their top hurler Haylee Fulk who threw a team-high 44.1 innings, went 4-3 with a six ERA, 30 strikeouts and 16 walks. Though Fulk was their most experienced pitcher, Taylore Rethmel also got plenty of experience and is the front-runner to lead the way for the Panthers in the circle this season. She threw 38.1 innings, going 2-5 with an 8.40 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 15 walks.
At the plate and in the field, the Panthers will see a three-person senior class take up a few lineup spots with Sage Woolace playing at short, Abbie Meyer playing at second base and Gabby Ramon at first.
Ramon led the team in batting average last season (.425), doubles (5), RBIs (12) and was third on the team in runs scored. Woolace batted .303 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBIs and 13 runs.
The junior class, however, is the biggest for the Panthers as Emma Fulk (.333 BA, 5 doubles, 8 RBIs, 14 R) Laura Leupp (.303 BA, 6 RBIs, 8 R), Rethmel (.450 BA, 7 RBIs, 9 R), Olivia Clingman (.325 BA, 6 RBIs, 9 R) and Brooke Collins (.280 BA, 4 RBIs, 5 R) will all compete to see time in the lineup as well.
Both teams will start their seasons on the road against Wauseon on Monday, March 27 before baseball will come home to play North Adams-Jerome on Tuesday, March 28. The first league contest for baseball comes at home against Montpelier on Thursday, April 6. Softball will also have their opener at home against North Adams-Jerome on that Tuesday, while they too will welcome in Montpelier for a home BBC opener on Thursday, March 6.
