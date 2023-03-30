EDGERTON — Edgerton baseball and softball had almost completely opposite seasons in 2022 with baseball winning eight non-conference games but going just 1-6 in the Green Meadows Conference while softball won just six non-league games but went 5-2 in conference and ultimately got to districts.
For the Lady Bulldogs, they’ll hope to parlay that into even more success as they head into 2023.
They’ll lose their top pitcher in Ashlyn Sleesman who graduated having gone 59 innings with a 4-5 record, a 6.29 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 30 walks. The only other player that pitched for the Bulldogs was freshman Corinne Cape, who went 27.2 innings sporting a 4.55 ERA, a 1-4 record, 20 strikeouts and just two walks.
Cape, now in her sophomore campaign, will likely pick up most of the pitching duties meanwhile at the plate the Bulldogs will have to cope with the losses of Grace Schroeder (.371 BA) and Holly Stark (.278 BA, 6 RBIs, 7 R).
Outside of that, however, the Bulldogs will bring back plenty of experience, especially at the plate where Cape (.409 BA, 14 RBIs, 11 R) and Casey Everetts (.348 BA, 4 HRs 13 RBIs, 12 R) each earned second team all-GMC nods and Noelle Ritter provides another big bat in the middle (.364 BA, 13 RBIs, 9 R, 3 HRs).
“We return a solid group with a lot of softball knowledge that will push the younger girls to make them better each day. We should be very athletic and have good depth in key positions. The team has been communicating well and should have great team chemistry,” Marchetta Caryer, who enters her 17th year at the helm of the Bulldogs said.
The baseball squad in turn will be hoping to bounce back from a rough GMC slate a year ago, but behind a team that loses just one letterman and sees head coach Michael Gilliland entering his fifth season, they are hopeful to compete at the top of the conference this season.
Senior Corey Everetts will lead the charge for the Bulldogs after a season that saw him garner a second tam all-GMC nod. Cory Herman returns after being picked as a honorable mention all-GMC player in his freshman season.
Warren Nichols (Sr., 2-year letterman), Nate Swank (Sr., 2-year letterman), Quentin Blue (Sr.), Dylan Bass (Sr.), Caden Franz (Sr.), Kadyn Picillo (Sr) and Scottie Krontz (So.) make up the rest of the returnees.
Caden Leppelmeier (Jr.), Kaden Kennerk (Jr.) and Noah Weaver (Fr.) will all hope to make an impact as first-time varsity players.
“We return a lot of experience and have a lot of guys who compete very hard and push each other,” Gilliland said. “I believe we can be very competitive in the GMC.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.