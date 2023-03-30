BRYAN — Both Bryan baseball and softball had successful campaigns in 2022 and both are hoping that their good fortune continues this season.
The baseball team in 2022 under first-year head coach Corey Walker won the NWOAL but stumbled in the tournament, falling to Wapakoneta in sectional finals. Still, it was a successful first season at the helm for Walker and company.
Three important seniors depart from the Golden Bears due to graduation with Quinn Brown and Mikey Wolf each seeing first team all-NWOAL nods for their roles both at the plate and the mound. Ethan Psurny also departs as a all-NWOAL second teamer.
The rest of that league-winning Bryan squad from a season ago returns though and they will hope to continue the success of the program. Dylan Dominique returns as a first team all-NWOAL selection and will be one of a large six-man senior class. The senior Dominique threw 37.2 innings, accumulated a 5-3 record, 3 saves, a 3.32 ERA and 49 strikeouts on the mound. Ayden Pelz (Sr., P-OF, 11.1 IP, 0.68 ERA, 2-0, 13 Ks), Landon Shilling (Sr., P-1B, 20.1 IP, 4.85 ERA, 1-2, 22 Ks) and Carter Dominique (So., P-INF, 25.2 IP, 4.81 ERA, 3-1, 28 Ks) will add depth to the rotation.
They also have solid talent returning at the dish as well with first team all-district pick Tayseon Deckrosh (Sr. C-P, .366 BA, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 1 HR, 31 RBIs, 8 SBs) leading the way. Jase Kepler (Jr., INF, 2nd Team all-district, 2nd Team all-NWOAL, .400 BA, .481 OBP, 4 doubles, 14 RBIs, 5 SBs), Noah Huard (Jr., INF-P, HM all-NWOAL, .294 BA, .380 OBP, 17 RBIs), Lazarus Lane (Jr., Utility, .320 BA, .360 OBP, 3 doubles, 14 RBIs), Carter Dominique (So., P-INF, HM all-district, HM all-NWOAL, .372 BA, .443 OBP, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HRs, 28 RBIs) all add depth to the lineup as well.
“The 2023 Bryan Golden Bears will look to replace three really important seniors from the 2022 season. With 11 returning letterwinners and promising underclassmen. There will be great competition for playing time. Our goal is to continue to improve on a daily basis to compete for a league title and a tournament run.”
On the softball diamond, the Golden Bears are coming off a season in which they went 16-7, fell short in the NWOAL with a 4-3 league record but managed to make a playoff run in Division II, winning their district before falling to Norton in regionals.
Addison Arnold (109.1 IP, 9-6, 1.99 ERA, 214 Ks, 26 BB, .474 BA, 6 doubles, 21 RBIs, 16 R) is the obvious departure that will need to be replaced as she won NWOAL Player of the Year as a junior and was first team all-NWOAL and second team all-Ohio a season ago. Delilah Taylor (SS, NWOAL HM, .286 BA) Brooke Taylor (OF) and Madison Grisier all depart to graduation as well.
Returning is a big chunk of their lineup though and a few players that know a bit about winning with the girls basketball squad coming off the program’s first-ever state final four berth. Juniors Ella Voigt (C, 1st team all-NWOAL, 2nd team all-district, .317 BA, 5 doubles, 6 RBIs, 16 R) and Kailee Thiel (HM all-NWOAL, .345 BA, 4 doubles, 12 RBIs, 16 R) were both a part of that basketball squad and will be important for the Golden Bears on the diamond as well. Marlee Yoder (Jr., 2nd team all-NWOAL, 2nd team all-district, .444 BA, 3 RBIs, 21 R) and Caitlyn DeWitt (So., HM all-NWOAL, .268 BA, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 13 RBIs, 10 R) will also be key pieces back to the lineup.
Kierstyn Bherns (Sr.), Katelan Nagel (Jr.), Teghan Blad (Jr.), Tabithah Taylor (Jr.) and McKenzie Mason (So.) round out the rest of the returners.
Replacing Arnold in the circle is going to be a freshman in Thea Staten, who will play first base and be a key cog in the lineup when she isn’t pitching. Five other freshmen in Mackenzie Blevins (3B-Utility), Josey Arnold (SS-2B), Mylie Vollmer (1B-Utility), Clare Stever (OF) and Analicia McCoy-Martinez (OF) will all fight for playing time as well.
“The girls have worked very hard during the first two weeks of this season. Our team is very athletic and strong. We have a wide variety of athletes that are a part of our team,” head coach Samantha Molina said. “Coming off a great tournament run last year, we are ready to work hard and continue with the success we had.”
