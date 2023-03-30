The 2022 campaign marked a return to the sky-high Defiance baseball standard.
The Bulldogs won 28 games, the most since the back-to-back state title seasons of 2015-16.
The Bulldogs won their third straight Western Buckeye League title and finished 9-0 in the league for the first outright crown since 2016.
Defiance reached regionals for the first time since 2016, coming a late run away from a spot in the finals in a 1-0 loss to Tiffin Columbian, and had their lowest runs allowed since 2013 and most runs scored since 2015.
With that season behind them and three of last year’s four best pitchers toeing the rubber this season, optimism is still understandably high with nine lettermen returning.
The departing seniors from the 2022 squad will leave some major holes to fill, however, as one of the program’s best hitters and base stealers in Jacob Howard (.472 average, eight doubles, 32 runs, 17 RBIs, 40 steals, 2-0, 1.79 ERA, 15.2 innings, 21 strikeouts) is now competing at the University of Findlay and dominant righty Jayden Jerger (8-1, 0.74 ERA, eight complete games, two saves, 68 strikeouts, eight walks, .294, 20 hits, five triples, 22 RBIs) is a freshman at Division I Ohio University.
With first base stalwart Wade Liffick (.275, 11 hits, 10 RBIs, 3-1, 1.64 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 21.1 innings) joining the two first team all-Ohioans playing collegiately at Adrian University and core players like catchers Mark Butler (.238, 15 hits, eight RBIs, 14 steals) and Kam Brown, utility man Keaton Linebrink and senior speedsters Kam’Ron Rivera (.250, 12 runs, eight steals, six RBIs, UNOH) and Drew Kellermyer (.240, seven runs, six RBIs, six steals) also departing, the holes are clear to find in the early goings of this season.
“Our biggest question mark will be pitching depth,” said Defiance coach Tom Held, who enters his 23rd year at Defiance in shouting distance of 600 wins as Bulldog skipper (577-104) and 800 wins as a high school coach (779-177). “We have seven or eight guys competing for our No. 4-6 pitching spots. Our outfield defense is unproven after we lost Jacob Howard and Drew Kellermyer out there and we will be very inexperienced behind the plate as well.”
The turf on Defiance’s home field shouldn’t expect too many dark clouds, however, as even with Jerger’s departure as the Bulldog ace, Defiance holds a wealth of riches atop its pitching rotation.
Senior Bradyn Shaw was second to Jerger in wins with a 7-0 record and 1.31 ERA in 48 innings with 61 strikeouts and 11 walks while rapping 26 RBIs, 29 hits and a .326 batting average from his shortstop spot en route to a first team all-district and second team all-WBL campaign. The University of Akron commit is joined by a pair of arms that, though talented entering last season, turned even more heads.
Senior pitcher/infielder David Jimenez made program history by throwing two no-hitters in the same season in five-inning WBL shutouts of Ottawa-Glandorf and Van Wert. Jimenez finished 5-1 with a 1.93 ERA and three shutouts in seven starts, fanning 43 in 36.1 frames while finishing second on the team in batting average (.396), RBIs (24) and steals (29) while leading the Bulldogs with 10 doubles and tying with Jerger with five triples.
Along with Jimenez, senior Aidan Kiessling joined the 90 mph club and was 3-0 in two starts and seven appearances, holding a 1.24 ERA, 29 strikeouts and nine walks in 22.2 innings before pitching well in Defiance’s ACME state championship run over the summer. Kiessling also tallied a .347 average with 25 hits, 15 RBIs, 18 runs and 12 steals.
“Starting pitching will be our No. 1 strength,” said Held. “We have 15 wins back between Shaw, Jimenez and Kiessling alone.”
Pitching was obviously a strength for the Bulldogs last season but the Bulldogs’ .972 fielding percentage broke a 13-year-old school record while the team’s .329 batting average was the highest since 2013.
With Shaw, Jimenez and Kiessling’s bats in the lineup, Adrian College commit Gavino Gomez will hold down an outfield spot after hitting .352 with 25 hits, 23 runs and in a first team all-district and second team all-WBL finish. Joining Gomez will be senior Tyler Frederick (.286, 10 hits, 15 runs, 10 steals), who will play for Olivet Nazarene collegiately. Senior Christian Commisso (.240, 12 hits, 10 runs, seven RBIs) will man first base in his second season in Bulldog blue while senior Jackson Walter will see at-bats as a designated hitter for Defiance.
“We think we have some good team speed back as well with 74 stolen bases returning,” said Held, referring to the crew of Jimenez (29), Gomez (12), Kiessling (12), Frederick (10) and Shaw (9). “Last year’s team was the best defensive team in history, and we have three infield starters back from that group.”
Junior Christian Conley and sophomore Cody Shaw will be in the mix for the starting catcher spot. Candidates for outfield playing time could be senior Alex Chagoyan, junior Garret Rodenberger and sophomore Brady Borton while senior Fernando Torres, junior Torin Long and sophomores Brezlen Zipfel and Kahlil Ligon will vie for depth at both pitcher and infield spots.
Following a trip to Florida ahead of the season, the Bulldogs begin another challenging slate with a home tilt against Rossford on Monday, March 27 to kick off a six-game homestand to start the season that’s capped by a Western Buckeye League opener on April 4 vs. Ottawa-Glandorf.
League title contender Wapakoneta is the first road game of the season for Defiance on April 6 while non-league tilts against talented squads like Napoleon (April 1), Toledo Central Catholic (April 27), Perrysburg (May 4), Findlay (May 8) and Archbold (May 9) help round out a slate formed to battle-test the Bulldogs before a tough Division II district field.
“The WBL will be as strong as ever and that is saying a lot when you look at the success this league has had the past 10-15 years,” said Held. “The league is stacked with pitching. I think Wapak is the team to beat, though Van Wert, Lima Bath and Lima Shawnee will also be very strong.”
