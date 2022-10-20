When Holly Harman describes her work at the Local History Center in Bryan, her eyes sparkle, her smile broadens and she comes alive with an energy and excitement that make her seem like a spritely 25-year-old, though she just celebrated her 75th birthday last month.
“I was born in Bryan, and have lived here all my life, so when I sort through the photos and stories of Williams County history, it’s like going back and getting to relive my life, and half of my parents’ life,” she said.
Officially named the “Williams County Public Library Local History Center,” the great, growing archive is housed in the former Citizens National Bank building on the corner of High and Main streets, across from the courthouse. (If you’d like to see the ornate three-story building that originally stood on that spot, Holly would be glad to show you photographs.)
“Working here is a very eclectic situation,” said Harman. “For example, we help people from all over the United States who are looking for obituaries for their genealogies, and recently we helped a woman researching the West Unity Woolen Mills for a historical presentation.”
Other oft-used services include helping people research family military history and cataloging/storing memorabilia and records for local clubs with lengthy histories.
“The center also put together a courthouse square walking tour — people can walk the square and read the intriguing stories of the businesses and people who used to thrive and work here like we do,” she said.
As Harman describes her work, you realize the Local History Center isn’t just a repository for records and artifacts from the past, it’s a living, growing collection that is recording Williams County history as it is happening.
“Every night I go through the newspaper and save all the stories pertaining to Williams County (not upcoming events, only past),” she explained. “I source and date code them and we make copies and file them.”
Funeral service programs of the recently deceased find a place in the family files. The collection of local authors’ books grows as Williams County residents continue to create and publish.
Looking around the center, Harman passionately states, “I love this work, and I love working here.”
How did she come to work at this place she loves so much? By way of a Christmas gift and a decision to volunteer.
“One Christmas (2008), my sister Patty gave me a Shutterstock book of the history of our dad’s side of the family,” Harman explained. “Something about looking through the photos and seeing the faces and places in that book, made history come alive for me for the first time.”
Not long after, Holly and Patty took a tour of the Local History Center, guided by Jane Huffman, the enthusiastic and knowledgeable curator at the time. She was hooked and decided to volunteer.
Having retired in June of 2008 from her job as executive director of the Williams County YMCA, Harman was then caring for her first husband, Larry Hanna, during his struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.
“I was able to volunteer at the Local History Center on Monday nights, with the help of a friend who came to stay with Larry,” she said.
A few years later, the curator’s mother became ill and the center relied on Harman to work more hours, eventually encouraging her to become a paid employee in 2012. She currently works four, eight-hour days per week, leaving time for excursions with her husband, Dennis, and enjoying her two children and four grandchildren.
When she began volunteering at the center, Harman had no idea it would lead to a part-time job, cherished co-workers, and a new post-retirement passion and purpose.
When asked what she would say to people hesitating to volunteer because they fear they don’t have the necessary skills, she replies, “I knew nothing about genealogy when I started.”
Now she’s a valued member of the center team, who operates the equipment with ease and expertly guides people through rows and rooms of historical material.
Do you have something you love to do? Something that interests you? Consider taking that first, small step of volunteering — you never know where it may lead.
Our local community libraries are always looking for volunteers. Whether it’s scanning photos for archives, leading a book discussion group, or baking cookies for an author meet & greet, your library has a place to use you! For more information about volunteering, call or visit a library near you.
Defiance County:
Defiance (419) 784-2222
Hicksville (419) 542-6200
Sherwood (419) 899-4343
Fulton County:
Archbold (419) 446-2783
Wauseon (419) 335-6626
Henry County:
Florida (419) 762-5876
Hamler (419) 274-3821
Holgate (419) 264-7965
Liberty Center (419) 533-5721
Napoleon (419) 592-2531
McClure (419) 748-8922
Malinta (419) 256-7223
Deshler (419) 278-3616
Paulding County:
Antwerp (419) 258-2855
Oakwood (419) 594-3337
Paulding (419) 399-2032
Payne (419) 263-3333
Putnam County:
Continental (419) 596-3727
Leipsic (419) 943-2604
Williams County:
Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Stryker, West Unity and WCPL Local History Center (419) 633-7323
Montpelier (419) 485-3287
