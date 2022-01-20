Many people spend the bulk of their work lives dreaming of golden years spent relaxing.
There’s more to retirement, however, that lounging on the couch. Travel planning can build in plenty of free time, and there’s just a much better view. Here’s a few senior vacation ideas to get you up and out of the house.
DAY TRIPS
The easiest way to start traveling is to experience the wonders that are literally all around you. You might be surprised by how much adventure awaits within a day’s drive of your front door. Visit parks and museums and quaint area downtowns. You might find places to eat, shop and enjoy local entertainment that you’d never heard of, while acting as a tourist in your home state. And best of all, these trips are affordable for everyone, especially those on a fixed income.
BUS TRIPS
Want someone else to do the driving? Bus tours are a terrific option for seniors, because you don’t have to worry about getting there. These tours often take care of all of the planning and scheduling, as well. You can bring people from your circle of friends or make new ones along the way. Churches, senior centers and local tourism organizations can tell you more about what’s available in your area.
DREAM TRIPS
Everyone has that one place, either domestic or international, where you’ve always wanted to visit. Now’s the time. Begin budgeting early, and save — then look for bargains. Budget airline travel and special package deals can smooth the way, if you’re patient and persistent in searching for them. Traveling is a great way to meet new friends, discover new things and unwind in a new setting.
FAMILY TRIPS
If you’re like most seniors, you have family members scattered all over, as siblings, children and cousins followed their career and relationship paths. Why not schedule one long trip to see each of them, visiting one relative at a time for short spare-bedroom stays? When it’s all said and done, you may have seen a good bit of the country. Before you go, call local chambers of commerce to find out more about regional attractions, and ask for their event calendars. There might be some solo adventures awaiting, as well.
