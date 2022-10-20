Simple ways to lessen your financial load after 50

By the time people reach their fiftieth birthday, many have begun to imagine what their life in retirement may look like. Though data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates the number of people working into their 70s increased significantly during the first two decades of the twentieth century, the vast majority of professionals still call it a career sometime during their 60s.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments