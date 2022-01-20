The loss of your hearing usually starts as a nuisance, but can develop into something far more debilitating.
Many adults who are 65 and older suffer from this condition, and it often happens so slowly that you might not initially be aware of the changes. Thankfully, there is help available to improve, and in some cases restore, hearing so that seniors can go back to active, vibrant lives. Here’s a deeper look at hearing loss, and the help you can get.
TYPES OF LOSS
Seniors can lose their hearing for a variety of reasons. For instance, a condition called presbycusis impacts both ears, coming on gradually as we age. It has been linked to genetics by researchers. Tinnitus, another form of hearing loss, can be even more difficult to live with; its origins are more mysterious, too. The condition causes a roaring or ringing in the ears, making it difficult to hear other sounds. Concentration and sleeping can be impacted. The causes of tinnitus aren’t entirely known, though working in very loud environments, damage to the ears, high blood pressure and allergies are believed to be predictive.
GETTING HELP
Treatment options include hearing aids, prescription medicine and even surgery, depending on the particular grade of loss. If you’re having trouble hearing loved ones on the phone, or have to keep your television volume at unusually high levels, it might be time to explore your options with a physician. They may recommend aids that fit comfortably into your ears, or assistive devices like telephone amplification systems. Medical procedures like the cochlear implant, which is surgically embedded, are recommended for severe hearing loss.
EXPERT ADVICE
Embarrassment or unfamiliarity with the technology are often barriers to returning to normal life with hearing loss. Don’t let this very treatable condition become a hindrance to enjoying time with friends and family. If your general practitioner can’t help, they might refer you to an otolaryngologist, who are doctors who specialize in problems with the ear, nose and throat. They may also direct you toward an audiologist who’s trained to measure hearing and provide services to help. Hearing loss often gets worse with time, so don’t put it off. A world of sound and experience awaits.
