Good nutrition is such an important part of wellness, but it can be difficult to find healthy choices.
That’s one reason to consider gardening as a senior. It also provides enough physical activity to increase blood flow, strengthen muscles and keep your mind engaged. Routine activity like gardening every day also reduces our risk of stroke, while opening the door to a longer, healthier life, according to the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Here’s how to feed your mind, body and soul — without ever going to the store:
BETTER NUTRITION
Gardening is, of course, a cinch in suburban or rural communities. But even in urban areas, box gardens offer an every day alternative to processed, packaged and fast food which is loaded with unhealthy additives and health-impacting negatives like cholesterol and salt. Consuming fresh, organic produce in the form of healthful vegetables and fruits addresses a myriad of endemic health issues for seniors, and you’re saving money while participating in this sustainable activity.
DON’T HAVE A YARD?
Condo or apartment living can be ideal for busy seniors, but gardening becomes difficult if not impossible. That’s where local senior centers and gardening clubs come in. Many are funding programs meant to spark interest in gardening, building stand-alone projects in the community and providing educational classes on nutrition and cooking to help people turn their new hobby into finished meals.
TAKE IT EASY
Gardening doesn’t have to be hard. Try raised beds, or large planters and pots, since they can be tended without having to bend over. There are also a variety of tools that make the process easier for seniors: Purchase a garden cart to make hauling supplies, fertilizer and tools easier. There are hand-held blades that are specially hooked for weeding. Drip irrigation systems and soaker hoses eliminate the need for dragging a garden hose around.
PERFECT EXERCISE
You’ll often see seniors walking through the local mall or neighborhood in a bid to stay active. Gardening provides similar benefits, and there’s a delicious payoff at the end. You’ll have to water, rake, pull weeds and pick fresh produce, just the kind of light exercises that help keep us fit without wearing us down. And you’ll have to maintain a regular exercise schedule, because the plants require every day attention. Afterward, you can gather around a table stuffed with organic foods to unwind and enjoy.
